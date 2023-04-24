One by one, the 10 students filed into the library at Clyde Boyd Middle School on Friday afternoon, obviously puzzled as to why they had been summoned there over the intercom. The answer was no clearer when they saw their smiling families seated in the library.

But these are smart kids — some of the district’s brightest. And within seconds, the confused looks were replaced by broad grins as the eighth-graders — yes, eighth-graders — began to realize that they were about to embark on a journey toward a college degree.

The students are part of Sand Springs’ second cohort for Tulsa Community College’s EDGE: Earn a Degree Graduate Early program. Next year, as ninth-graders, they will complete a college preparatory curriculum before formally entering the EDGE program in the 10th grade.

While in the program, the students will complete their high school coursework while simultaneously taking college courses taught by TCC faculty members. The courses are introduced gradually, with more added each year.

And by the end of their senior year in high school, “you’ll have two years of college (and) be ready to transfer to the university of your choice debt-free,” Melissa Steadley, director of dual-credit programs and early college high schools at TCC, told the students.

“You’re going to do a lot of work,” Steadley said. “But on the other end, you are going to be so happy when you get on the other side of that and you walk into OU or OSU or TU … and you’re taking your junior-level classes. You’re two years from a bachelor’s degree.”

And for those who are eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise, a scholarship available to students from families with an annual income of $60,000 or less, that degree can be gotten for free, too.

Steadley said 80% of every EDGE cohort is eligible for Oklahoma’s Promise.

Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the students they’re in “an elite group.”

“You’re in a cohort of 10 people,” she said. “This is the second year we’ve done this, and the district does assume the cost of all of the things associated with the program, so we incur that, but we look at it as an investment in you guys.

“You all that were chosen, you were chosen for a reason,” she said. “I’m excited for you.”

Freshman Academy Principal JJ Smith told the students that their acceptance into the program is a big honor and a big challenge.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re here for you. We’re going to help you through,” he said. “We’re here to make sure that we give you what you need to go on.”

Michael Wilcox said being chosen for the cohort “was definitely a surprise.”

“I tried my best,” he said. “I put my best effort into the application, and I was hoping they would see how good of a student I could be for them.”

Michael said he’s considering law or medicine as career choices and that he is grateful for any advantage he can get.

“This is going to help me save so much time and be able to put so much more effort into what I want to do as soon as I get into college,” he said. “I think this is very helpful for a lot of students that want to get a good head start.

“This is very kind of them to want to help kids like this and cover it in full.”

Evan Murillo was likewise “very thankful for this opportunity,” but he said he was still trying to wrap his head around what it meant.

“It’s going to be pretty challenging, but I think I’ll have fun, and I like challenging things,” he said.

Evan is looking into a career in mechatronics, an interdisciplinary branch of engineering that focuses on the integration of mechanical, electrical, electronic and computer engineering systems.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Evan’s mother, Christina Ortega. “He’s always so deserving and humble.”

As a single mother of six children — Evan is the oldest — “This is a big opportunity for us to develop and (one that will) open a lot of doors for the younger kids in my house, too,” she said.

Dana Baker was filled with equal parts joy for her daughter, Marlee Dixon, and gratitude for the financial relief.

“Not having to pay for college and she can get those credits and do what it is that she wants to do — it’s very encouraging for her and very encouraging for me, as well,” she said. “We didn’t get that opportunity coming up, so I think it’s a great opportunity for her.”

Marlee didn’t stick around long after the announcement, having headed back to class, but Baker said her daughter is looking at complementary degrees in business and cosmetology, which will give her some options.

Being accepted into the EDGE cohort “is a confidence booster for her to let her know that there’s nothing that she can’t do,” she said.

Steadley said this is the third year for EDGE at TCC, with 73 students in the program set to graduate next month.

Five area high schools participate — Union, McLain, Memorial, KIPP University Tulsa and Charles Page.

Forty Clyde Boyd students applied for the 10 available spots this year, she said.

“The ones who aren’t selected to come in, we follow them until they are old enough to do one of our other programs,” she said. “We tell students this is just their first opportunity.”

Steadley praised Sand Springs Public Schools for its commitment to putting students in a position to succeed.

“Sand Springs is a hidden gem of a district,” she said. “They want to find opportunities for students.”

Smith said the EDGE program “is an opportunity for the students as well as their families.”

“It’s a financial burden that’s lifted for them, but it’s also a way for them to stay focused and know that the classes they’re taking will actually count,” he said. “So it’s a way to motivate those kids, but it’s also a way to give our best kids an extra challenge.”