New Harbor Freight Tools store in Sand Springs gets a jump on business

Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications, said the company has had its eye on Sand Springs as a possible location for some time.

“We are excited about bringing a new Harbor Freight Tools store to Sand Springs,” he said. “We’re always looking for great communities to be a part of.”

Hoffman said the store will be the fifth in Tulsa County and the westernmost of the five.

“It took us a while to find the right location that meets our needs — good visibility, ample parking for our customers and the right-size location,” he said.

“We’re considerably smaller than the ‘big box’ stores in our category, which makes it both easier for our customers to browse, or, as many of our customers are professional tradespeople, to stop off on their way to their shop or job site, pick up what they need, and get back on the road quickly. This location … meets all those criteria.”

The store also boosts economic development in Sand Springs with the addition of 25 to 30 jobs, the company said.

“We felt there was a great pool of applicants to join our team in the community, and that has proved to be the case,” Hoffman said.