New Harbor Freight Tools store in Sand Springs gets a jump on business

Harbor Freight Tools won’t officially open its 25th store in Oklahoma until Saturday, but an employee of the Sand Springs location said the store has been in operation since June 22 — and business is already booming.
Michael Goodman of Sand Springs, who works in logistics at the store, said a lot of customers are coming in from surrounding towns, including Mannford and Cleveland.
“They’re telling us how glad they are that they don’t have to go all the way” into Tulsa now, he said.
A news release from the corporate office says the 14,000-square-foot store at 651 E. Charles Page Blvd., a building most recently occupied by a Stage store, will officially open at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Regular hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Sand Springs and all of Tulsa County,” the store’s manager, Carroll Nero, said in the news release. “We recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price."
The news release says the store will stock a wide variety of tools and equipment in such categories as automotive, air and power, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
Craig Hoffman, director of corporate communications, said the company has had its eye on Sand Springs as a possible location for some time.
“We are excited about bringing a new Harbor Freight Tools store to Sand Springs,” he said. “We’re always looking for great communities to be a part of.”
Hoffman said the store will be the fifth in Tulsa County and the westernmost of the five.
“It took us a while to find the right location that meets our needs — good visibility, ample parking for our customers and the right-size location,” he said.
“We’re considerably smaller than the ‘big box’ stores in our category, which makes it both easier for our customers to browse, or, as many of our customers are professional tradespeople, to stop off on their way to their shop or job site, pick up what they need, and get back on the road quickly. This location … meets all those criteria.”
The store also boosts economic development in Sand Springs with the addition of 25 to 30 jobs, the company said.
“We felt there was a great pool of applicants to join our team in the community, and that has proved to be the case,” Hoffman said.
He said most of the positions are full time but that some are part time, and he encouraged interested applicants to apply online by going to harborfreightjobs.com/retail and searching for Sand Springs.
Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977. Today, the company has more than 1,100 stores across the country with more than 23,000 employees.