New Freshman Academy, STEM Center open for business

Sand Spring Public schools unveiled the new Freshman Academy and STEM Center, and the building is now on the same campus as Charles Page High School.

The old Sand Springs Ninth Grade Center was located just down the street but is now a part of the high school campus, eliminating bus routes from the ninth grade center to the high school.

On March 5, 2019, voters in the Sand Springs public school district approved school bond issues, exceeding $30 million. One proposition was for $31.5 million to build a new Ninth Grade Center/Science Technology Engineering and Math Academy on the campus of Charles Page High School; a new gymnasium/storm shelter at Angus Valley Elementary; turf replacement at Memorial Stadium; and core curriculum (textbook and library media materials).

A ribbon cutting was held at the Freshman Academy and STEM Center on Monday, Aug. 31, about a week after classes started. The ribbon cutting was set for an earlier date but was pushed back after the start of school was pushed back.

In the bond, $14 Million went to the freshman academy.

“Look at where we came from to where we are now in this building… and thank you to the community for passing that (bond) and letting us create such an amazing place for kids to learn in,” said Freshman Academy Principal JJ Smith.

In November of 2019, the community gathered for a beam-signing ceremony to commemorate the start of the project. The beams are the foundation of the building, and community leaders all signed the beams and some left messages for future Sandites.