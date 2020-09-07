New Freshman Academy, STEM Center open for business

Sand Spring Public schools unveiled the new Freshman Academy and STEM Center, and the building is now on the same campus as Charles Page High School.
The old Sand Springs Ninth Grade Center was located just down the street but is now a part of the high school campus, eliminating bus routes from the ninth grade center to the high school.
On March 5, 2019, voters in the Sand Springs public school district approved school bond issues, exceeding $30 million. One proposition was for $31.5 million to build a new Ninth Grade Center/Science Technology Engineering and Math Academy on the campus of Charles Page High School; a new gymnasium/storm shelter at Angus Valley Elementary; turf replacement at Memorial Stadium; and core curriculum (textbook and library media materials).
A ribbon cutting was held at the Freshman Academy and STEM Center on Monday, Aug. 31, about a week after classes started. The ribbon cutting was set for an earlier date but was pushed back after the start of school was pushed back.
In the bond, $14 Million went to the freshman academy.
“Look at where we came from to where we are now in this building… and thank you to the community for passing that (bond) and letting us create such an amazing place for kids to learn in,” said Freshman Academy Principal JJ Smith.
In November of 2019, the community gathered for a beam-signing ceremony to commemorate the start of the project. The beams are the foundation of the building, and community leaders all signed the beams and some left messages for future Sandites.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for over a year and to see this happen with the people here and the excitement in the community is brilliant,” said Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee.
Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinell was on hand along with state representative Jadine Nollan, state senator Allison Ikley-Freeman, and various other city councilors and community leaders.
“We have been providing STEM education for a long time now and building educational pathways for career preparation for some time. The new facility is a result of a vision to provide a state of the art facility for the kind of work we are doing to prepare students for their future. Our students are now able to learn in an amazing space that is conducive for this kind of preparation,” Durkee said.
STEM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math,” and the STEM academy offers classes in biomedical engineering and crime scene processing, just to name a few.
“To (be able to) produce the kind of instruction that we want to with collaboration, and it’s project based so the students can really get a feel for researching real-life problems and solving those,” Durkee said.
In May of 2019, The Board of Education approved an agreement with LD Kerns Contractors for construction management services on the project.
