Late touchdown gives Bishop Kelley 28-24 win

Sand Springs was 22 yards away from beating Bishop Kelley in a game the Sandites led until the final minute.
The Class 6AII No. 10-ranked Charles Page High School football team dropped a non-district game to Class 5A No. 3 Bishop Kelley, 28-24, in their home opener Friday, Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.
After leading nearly the entire game, Sand Springs (1-1) found themselves trailing by four points with only seconds to play, but they stalled out on the Comet 22 yard line.
"I thought we showed a lot of heart," said first-year head coach Bobby Klinck. "That was a very well-coached and physical Bishop Kelley football team. Certainly, we need to make the plays when we have the opportunity, and we need to develop a killer instinct. Bishop Kelley has a great football program and they showed it tonight. We'll be back."
Junior quarterback Ty Pennington threw two touchdown passes to junior receiver Keaton Campbell, and Pennington rushed for another score. He was also wearing No. 6 instead of his normal No. 15 jersey, and he earned it.
Klinck said single digit jerseys are for the players that show mental toughness and make plays. Pennington earned the No. 6 after the season-opening win over Sapulpa.
Sand Springs jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after a Jonathan Daniels 26-yard field goal and a 29-yard pass from Pennington to Campbell.
Bishop Kelley answered at the 3:12 mark when Comet quarterback Gabe Harju threw an 85-yard touchdown pass to receiver Grayson Hall. With a 10-7 lead, the Sandites scored again before the end of the quarter on a 54-yard pass from Pennington to Campbell for the 17-7 Sand Springs lead.
Sand Springs is now down to its third-string running back. Last week, starting running back Blake Jones went down with a leg injury, and Tyee Atkison was injured at the 3:54 mark of the third quarter against the Comets. Atkison was taken off of the field on a stretcher with a dislocated hip. Sophomore running back Cody Cramer took over and is now in the No. 1 running back slot.
Bishop Kelley running back Owen Heinecke started the second half with a four-yard scamper, but Pennington added a four-yard run of his own, giving the Sandites a 24-14 advantage. Heinecke ended the game with three rushing scores, carrying the bulk of the load on the ground for Bishop Kelley.
Heinecke then scored the final two of his three touchdowns on runs of seven and three yards. The last touchdown gave the Comets their first lead of the game with only 59 seconds left to play.
Pennington threw two big passes in the final drive that got Sand Springs down to the Bishop Kelley 22 yard line. The junior quarterback found Campbell for 13 yards and then Jacob Blevins for 45 yards with around 30 seconds left. The offense stalled just outside of the red zone, and the Comets ran out the clock.
The Sandite defense recorded more takeaways this week, causing three turnovers in the first half. Micah Calico and Brooks Dudley each had an interception, and Bryson Chase recovered a fumble.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
