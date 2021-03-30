Lady Sandites win Hilldale soccer tournament

For the first time since 2016, the Charles Page High School girls soccer team (6-1) has won a tournament title.
Sand Springs went 3-0 at the Hilldale Tournament last week in Muskogee, including two overtime shootouts. Katie Webb kicked the tournament-winning penalty kick against Fort Gibson on Friday night to bring home the trophy.
“It was the classic Sandite game,” said coach Matthew Watkins, whose team has gone to PKs in four of their seven games so far this season. “They’re undefeated in overtime. We come out and fight. It’s a grind.”
To Watkins, the girls’ tournament title is evidence of what they already knew about themselves.
“If we would have got to play last year, we would have seen some of the same results,” Watkins said.
Last season was canceled after a 2-1 start due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Coaches Watkins and Cisco Chavez have reiterated time and time again that win or lose, it’s a team effort – and that applies to the coaching staff as well as the players. The two are even sharing the title of head coach this season.
“It takes all of us,” Watkins said. “No matter what we go through for the rest of the season, we have to remember to play every game like we just played,” Chavez told his players after the game. “Be proud of yourselves, this is something that most teams will never accomplish.”
The Sandites kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 win over Will Rogers on Wednesday, then beat host Hilldale 2-1 in a wild 10-9 triple-overtime shootout on Thursday. In Friday’s game, the girls held an opponent scoreless in regulation for the first time this season.
Both teams ended the match at 0-0, setting up a best-of-five PK shootout. Senior goalie Ali Day, who is signed to play at Rogers State next season, made two saves in overtime. Karsen Lynch and Jade Patton made their kicks and the Sandites took a 2-1 lead into the final pairing. Webb put them up 3-1 to secure the win.
“Hard work beats talent,” Chavez said. “These girls came together as a team. I’m so proud of these girls.”
Watkins also praised Carson Sargent and Bella Cheney for their performances.
Matthew Miller’s 2018 Lady Sandites went undefeated at the festival-style Stilwell tournament, but Collinsville also did and won the tournament title on criteria. The last time Sand Springs brought home a first-place trophy was under coach Bobby Behrens at the 2016 Edison Green & White Tournament.
The Sandites’ 6-1 start is their best since 2016, and they will look to continue that success when they host Edmond Memorial (4-2) Friday at 6 p.m. to start district play. Boys will play at 8:00 p.m.