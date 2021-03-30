Lady Sandites win Hilldale soccer tournament

For the first time since 2016, the Charles Page High School girls soccer team (6-1) has won a tournament title.

Sand Springs went 3-0 at the Hilldale Tournament last week in Muskogee, including two overtime shootouts. Katie Webb kicked the tournament-winning penalty kick against Fort Gibson on Friday night to bring home the trophy.

“It was the classic Sandite game,” said coach Matthew Watkins, whose team has gone to PKs in four of their seven games so far this season. “They’re undefeated in overtime. We come out and fight. It’s a grind.”

To Watkins, the girls’ tournament title is evidence of what they already knew about themselves.

“If we would have got to play last year, we would have seen some of the same results,” Watkins said.

Last season was canceled after a 2-1 start due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Coaches Watkins and Cisco Chavez have reiterated time and time again that win or lose, it’s a team effort – and that applies to the coaching staff as well as the players. The two are even sharing the title of head coach this season.