Keystone Ancient Forest to be inducted into national Old-Growth Forest Network

With its newly opened visitor center, a freshly unveiled hiking trail for its collection, two expansions of its hiking hours, a new full-time staff member, and plenty of local and area media attention, the Keystone Ancient Forest has been feeling a lot of love for the past six months or so, but now there’s more.

The nearly 1,400-acre nature preserve will soon be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network.

The presentation ceremony at the visitor center — at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 — will be followed by a hike into the forest to see some of the old-growth areas that are at the heart of why the preserve is receiving this national recognition.

Sarah Horsley the manager of the Old-Growth Forest Network, said in a press release that the Keystone Ancient Forest is a great example of the country's cross-timbers forest lands, noting the area’s 500-year-old cedars and 300-year-old post oak trees.

The Keystone Ancient Forest is owned by the city of Sand Springs and protected through a conservation easement held by The Nature Conservancy. It will be the first Oklahoma forest to be included in the Old-Growth Forest Network.

The area provides habitat for deer, mountain lions, bobcats, eagles, migratory birds and more than 80 species of butterflies.