Keystone Ancient Forest to be inducted into national Old-Growth Forest Network

With its newly opened visitor center, a freshly unveiled hiking trail for its collection, two expansions of its hiking hours, a new full-time staff member, and plenty of local and area media attention, the Keystone Ancient Forest has been feeling a lot of love for the past six months or so, but now there’s more.
The nearly 1,400-acre nature preserve will soon be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network.
The presentation ceremony at the visitor center — at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 — will be followed by a hike into the forest to see some of the old-growth areas that are at the heart of why the preserve is receiving this national recognition.
Sarah Horsley the manager of the Old-Growth Forest Network, said in a press release that the Keystone Ancient Forest is a great example of the country's cross-timbers forest lands, noting the area’s 500-year-old cedars and 300-year-old post oak trees.
The Keystone Ancient Forest is owned by the city of Sand Springs and protected through a conservation easement held by The Nature Conservancy. It will be the first Oklahoma forest to be included in the Old-Growth Forest Network.
The area provides habitat for deer, mountain lions, bobcats, eagles, migratory birds and more than 80 species of butterflies.
The preserve has five trails of varying lengths and difficulty totaling more than 12 miles of hiking adventures, and it offers great views of Keystone Lake.
“We are so excited to have Oklahoma now included in our network with the dedication of the Keystone Ancient Forest, featuring the ancient cross timbers at the heart of the country,” Horsley said.
Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards called the induction "an honor to all who have worked on this project along the way."
"The success of the Keystone Ancient Forest is undeniable, with recent upgrades to facilities and added trails as well as extended hours," he said. "The public has embraced this public space as a value to tourism and recreation.
"Sand Springs is honored to be the first forest in Oklahoma inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network."
According to Horsley, the cross-timbers forest stretches in a band from Kansas through Oklahoma into Texas and is formed by a mosaic of rugged oaks and occasional breaks into prairies that form a geographical point at which the deciduous forests of the east transition to the Western Plains.
The Old-Growth Forest Network’s mission is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible native forests.
The goal is to preserve at least one forest in every county in the United States that can sustain a forest — estimated to be 2,370 counties out of a total of 3,140.
Founded in 2012 by Joan Maloof, an ecologist and professor emeritus at Salisbury University, the network now has 135 forests in 24 states.
“We look forward to finding more ancient forests throughout Oklahoma to celebrate and protect,” Horsley said. “We depend on a volunteer in each county to help us identify candidate forests. In addition to creating a network of forests, we are also creating a network of people who care about forests.”
The Keystone Ancient Forest’s open hiking hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dogs are allowed on trails the first Saturday and third Sunday of each month.
The preserve is just a few minutes west of Sand Springs. Take U.S. 412 west and exit at 209th West Avenue. Go north two miles. The Keystone Ancient Forest entrance is on the left.
The preserve doesn’t charge admission, but promotional items such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, decals and stickers, water bottles, backpacks and more are available for purchase.
For more information, see the Keystone Ancient Forest’s Facebook page at facebook.com/KeystoneAncientForest.