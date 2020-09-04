JH Softball: Sandites beat Sapulpa, 8-2

SAPULPA – After a string of losses, the Sand Springs Junior High team got a win over their rivals on the road.

The younger Sandites beat Sapulpa, 8-2, Thursday, Sept. 2 at the Sapulpa High School Softball Complex, and pitcher Addison Hughes (6-6) recorded 10 strikeouts in five innings with three hits, no walks, and two earned runs.

By the end of the first inning, Sand Springs held a 3-0 lead and kept adding to that lead throughout the game. Hughes looked at ball four with the bases loaded to score a run, and Brianna Fowler hit a two-RBI single for the 3-0 advantage.

Sand Springs (6-7) added three more runs in the second inning, starting with a series of errors from Sapulpa. Ashlyn Clark laid down a bunt and scored after a stolen base, a passed ball, and a wild pitch. Lakelyn Harger hit a ground-out single to score Bailey Copeland, and Kylie King reached base on an error, scoring Kaylei Rake.

With a 6-0 lead in the fourth, the Sandite defense gave up two runs, cutting into the Sandite lead, 6-2.

In the fifth, Ashlyn Clark scored on a Sapulpa error, and Hughes hit an RBI line drive to right field for the 8-2 win.

Clark was 2-3 at the plate with two singles, a walk, and one runs scored.

The Sandites are still battling injuries, youth, inexperience, and quarantines but the players are starting figure out their roles, and they put another "W" in the win column.

Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Sand Springs Leader kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com 918-850-1805

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.