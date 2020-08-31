I will beat my grandson at tennis, if it's the last thing I do

One of my all-time favorite sports heroes died this weekend, and I never got to see him play a game. Well, I got to see him play once.

My maternal grandfather Bob Paige, also known as my Papa Bob, died Saturday, Aug. 29, and I will never forget the stories I heard about him as an athlete back when he was younger.

He was the starting tailback for Nowata High School in the 1940s and played for coach Bom Bomgardner, who had three undefeated seasons with the Ironmen before taking the head coaching job at Sapulpa in 1943.

Bob Paige and the Ironmen laid claim to a state championship in 1942 after an undefeated season (there wasn’t an actual champion that year), and they were the only team to have two All-State players that season. After a stint in the military, he also played semipro baseball for the Forrest Oilers for several years.

As time went on, Bob Paige picked up the game of golf and it became a huge part of his life. He played as much as he could, and, after retirement, he sometimes played three times a day, stopping only to eat a meal.

He won numerous league championships and played Nowata’s nine-hole course every day that he could. He tried to teach me and my brothers how to play, but we were more interested in driving his golf cart. I found out the hard way that the putting greens are not parking spaces.

Later in life, he also decided to start playing tennis, winning the league championship in that, too.

When I was growing up, I fancied myself a pretty good tennis player. My brothers and I would play all the time, and we were pretty good. My little brother, Kelly, and I would have some epic matches in the summer heat. When I heard my grandpa was playing tennis I challenged him to a match. I was probably 13 or 14 when we played which means he was around 60 years old.