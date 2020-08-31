I will beat my grandson at tennis, if it's the last thing I do

One of my all-time favorite sports heroes died this weekend, and I never got to see him play a game. Well, I got to see him play once.
My maternal grandfather Bob Paige, also known as my Papa Bob, died Saturday, Aug. 29, and I will never forget the stories I heard about him as an athlete back when he was younger.
He was the starting tailback for Nowata High School in the 1940s and played for coach Bom Bomgardner, who had three undefeated seasons with the Ironmen before taking the head coaching job at Sapulpa in 1943.
Bob Paige and the Ironmen laid claim to a state championship in 1942 after an undefeated season (there wasn’t an actual champion that year), and they were the only team to have two All-State players that season. After a stint in the military, he also played semipro baseball for the Forrest Oilers for several years.
As time went on, Bob Paige picked up the game of golf and it became a huge part of his life. He played as much as he could, and, after retirement, he sometimes played three times a day, stopping only to eat a meal.
He won numerous league championships and played Nowata’s nine-hole course every day that he could. He tried to teach me and my brothers how to play, but we were more interested in driving his golf cart. I found out the hard way that the putting greens are not parking spaces.
Later in life, he also decided to start playing tennis, winning the league championship in that, too.
When I was growing up, I fancied myself a pretty good tennis player. My brothers and I would play all the time, and we were pretty good. My little brother, Kelly, and I would have some epic matches in the summer heat. When I heard my grandpa was playing tennis I challenged him to a match. I was probably 13 or 14 when we played which means he was around 60 years old.
I started talking trash before our match which backfired more than I could have ever imagined. My grandpa had a “farmer’s tan” from playing golf all of the time, and he wore white calf socks and a V-neck t-shirt when he played. I was wearing the new Andre Agassi shoes with the matching neon-colored outfit. By all appearances, I had this in the bag.
His first serve of the match was an ace. I heard it, but I didn’t see it and it got worse from there. He literally ran me all over the court, forcing me to hit the ball at full speed from each corner. He could hit lobs, backhands, forehand, top-spin, volleys, half-volleys, and drop shots, all while I was sucking for air.
My grandpa beat me 6-0 in the first set and I forfeited the second set. Actually, I think I faked an injury after the first set. He did not take it easy on me, and he didn’t apologize for the beating he gave me on the court. If I wanted to beat him I had better start practicing. We joked about playing again but never did. I wish we would have just once more.
He loved sports and watched whatever was on, especially baseball. We talked sports all of the time at his lake house on Grand Lake, and the TV was always tuned to a game.
My family is different than a lot of families. We didn’t have my mom’s side or my dad side. We are just family and we all spent holidays, birthdays, and family events together.
I named my son, Paige Ryan McCracken, after my grandfather and several other men from that side of the family. My son was also a really good athlete, so it seems to run in the family.
Bob Paige died at the age of 93 and spent his life doing what he loved, and I can only hope that at some point I can look back on my life and say the same.
I don't have any grandchildren, currently, but I will beat my grandson at tennis, if it's the last thing I ever do.
