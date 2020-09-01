How many marijuana businesses can Sand Springs support?

Last week, the Sand Springs City Council voted to approve the city’s 22nd medical marijuana business, and city councilor Phil Nollan asked how many marijuana businesses are too many?
With a population of 20,000 people, give or take, Sand Springs seems to be popular for the medical marijuana business, and the city council has only denied two businesses due to their proposed locations.
From a strictly economic standpoint – taking morality out of the equation – some citizens are worried that the city can’t handle a large number of marijuana businesses which could lead to empty buildings, unpaid rent, and loss of jobs.
A marijuana business is like any other business. The owner pays taxes, rent, and utilities, but they provide a service for medical patients in need of a more natural holistic form of medication. Whether it’s for anxiety, nausea, stress, or pain relief, medical marijuana is now legal, and businesses started popping up all over the state after it became a legitimate business two years ago.
Angie Goins, owner of The Herbin’ Joint Dispensary, feels that the community should decide whether or not the city can handle a large number of businesses that sell the same product.
“I fully support free enterprise so I have absolutely no objection to new businesses coming to Sand Springs,” Goins said. “In my opinion, more options would bring more traffic to the city. Every dispensary offers different products. If a patient is seeking out a certain strain there would be a higher probability of them finding it if the city had a variety of dispensaries. If patients come to shop for their medication they are not typically just driving home, many times they will stop to eat or shop. Just a side note, when picking a place to eat what area first comes to mind? Is it an area that has a variety of restaurants to choose from?”
According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association website, there are 48 active marijuana business licenses in Sand Springs. However, over half are not actively open for business. In 2018, State Question 788 was passed and marijuana became legal in Oklahoma. Immediately after, entrepreneurs started applying for business licenses all over the state, including Sand Springs.
Of the 48 licenses approved by the OMMA for Sand Springs, there are eight dispensaries, eight processing operations, and six grow operations for a total of 22 which were approved by the city. There have been two denials from the city council, and several operations have never opened its doors.
A license from the OMMA doesn’t mean an owner can opened a shop anywhere. The city still has to approve the business and can deny them for various reasons.
Sapulpa has 69 active medical marijuana business licenses; Bixby has 68, Muskogee 65, Ponca City 47, and Bartlesville 44. Stillwater has around 100 marijuana businesses, but it is a college town. The number of state licenses doesn’t equal the number of businesses that are currently open.
Goins said there seems to be plenty of business to go around, and the wide variety could mean more business in Sand Springs, not less.
“Strictly based on the population of Sand Springs, and the percentage of residents that are card holders, I can see why some believe adding more might be excessive. The end goal is the same as any other business, to bring people in from all over and build a solid customer base. If it doesn't work, the patients will ultimately choose what businesses will stay,” Goins said.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805