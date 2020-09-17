Former Sandite named chief editor of The Northeastern

A former Sand Springs Sandite is realizing a love for all forms of journalism and she’s now in charge of her college newspaper.
Katie McInnis was recently promoted to chief editor of the Northeastern State University newspaper, The Northeastern. She wants to focus on broadcast journalism after college but she’s enjoying the print media side of journalism.
“Journalism is not my main love. I originally went to NSU to focus on broadcasting, as that’s what I want to actually do when I graduate. However, NSU’s media program is heavily based on journalism, so that’s what I’m having to do. I enjoy writing and editing stories, though,” McInnis said.
The Northeastern is a mostly an online student newspaper with stories uploaded daily. There are normally two print editions a year, one a semester, but the school isn't printing a paper this semester. The local newspaper, The Tahlequah Daily Press, prints the editions, but the newspaper mainly focuses on online stories. They also utilize social media to get their stories out to the students.
“We have a website, nsunews.com, and we are active on Facebook and Instagram since most students are on social media. Every semester has a different staff number since it’s a class, but we currently have 13 (on staff) -- 11 in class and two paid staff. Our stories must contain a focus or connection back on NSU in some way, whether it be an event on campus, a feature about a student, faculty, Alumnus, or program,” McInnis said.
The NSU senior got her start in high school with Sandites.tv, the broadcasting class at Charles Page High School.
“Ms. Janet Thompson was the teacher and she let my friends and I explore both news and sports broadcasting. By the time I graduated, I probably had a hand in broadcasting over 100 games across several sports,” she said.
Sandites.tv would broadcast games from just about every sport and was very popular with fans, especially family members of players that lived out of town. Students in the class would broadcast the games and create graphics and stat pages for the teams and players. However, sandites.tv stopped broadcasting in 2018.
Originally, McInnis wasn’t thrilled about the newspaper class, and rumors flew about how much work the class had to do.
“Honestly, while I was good at the class and made it work, it was not my favorite. My real passion was waiting for me later, in editing. I was supposed to be an assistant editor as soon as the semester after I finished newspaper, but money prevented me from starting until a year later. I started this semester as an associated editor, but the departure of our chief editor left the spot open for me to take the position,” McInnis said.
The Northeastern is a newspaper for students, by students.
“I really hope I can encourage students to read the paper we work so hard to put out for them. I also hope this year I can be a good chief editor that people aren’t afraid to come to for help. This year, I have already helped with a ‘hard hitting’ story about a sorority on campus being quarantined, so I fulfilled my want to write or help with a really strong story, but I’ll gladly do it again if the opportunity arises. It’s stories like that that remind me why I like journalism and stay with it,” McInnis said.
However, journalism, especially print journalism, has struggled for years to find the correct way to monetize the product with online and print. McInnis is aware of these struggles and has prepared herself.
“Trust me, I know about the struggles I’ll probably face once I graduate in regards to finding a job. I have worked in various places broadcasting sports, and I have several connections in the different news outlets in Tulsa. I have a pretty impressive resume considering my age, so I’m hoping that this job as editor, as well as my six years of broadcasting experience, helps put me above the competition when I have to start job hunting this spring,” she said.
By the time McInnis leaves NSU, she wants to be remembered fondly by her peers and advisers as someone who worked tirelessly to make things happen. She hopes her impact on The Northeastern and NSU in general doesn’t graduate with her and carries on into the future.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
Be the first to know
