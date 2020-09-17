Former Sandite named chief editor of The Northeastern

The NSU senior got her start in high school with Sandites.tv, the broadcasting class at Charles Page High School.

“Ms. Janet Thompson was the teacher and she let my friends and I explore both news and sports broadcasting. By the time I graduated, I probably had a hand in broadcasting over 100 games across several sports,” she said.

Sandites.tv would broadcast games from just about every sport and was very popular with fans, especially family members of players that lived out of town. Students in the class would broadcast the games and create graphics and stat pages for the teams and players. However, sandites.tv stopped broadcasting in 2018.

Originally, McInnis wasn’t thrilled about the newspaper class, and rumors flew about how much work the class had to do.

“Honestly, while I was good at the class and made it work, it was not my favorite. My real passion was waiting for me later, in editing. I was supposed to be an assistant editor as soon as the semester after I finished newspaper, but money prevented me from starting until a year later. I started this semester as an associated editor, but the departure of our chief editor left the spot open for me to take the position,” McInnis said.

The Northeastern is a newspaper for students, by students.