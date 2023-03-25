The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) has announced the hiring of a new senior minister after 14 months.

The Rev. Dr. William A. “Will” Smith will serve the congregation on a part-time permanent basis, spending about three days a week at the church, according to Steve Clem, the moderator of the church’s executive board.

Smith’s “day job” is as an associate professor of computer information systems at Tulsa Community College.

He has served several Tulsa-area Disciples churches in recent years, including Harvard Avenue Christian, First Christian-Tulsa and Owasso Christian Church.

“We could not be happier to have Pastor Will, as he is known here, to lead us,” Clem said. “He brings a new excitement. You can feel it when you walk in the door.”

Smith attended Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, receiving a master’s of divinity degree in 1997. He also has a Ph.D. in computer science from Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

“I look forward to walking together with this congregation as we prayerfully journey toward a bright, exciting and faith-filled future,” Smith said. “I know that God has great things in store for this faith community, and I am excited to be a part of it.”

First Christian’s previous senior minister, Scott Ferguson, resigned from the church and left the denomination in December 2021. Although a few members left at the same time, Clem said the two dozen or so current members “are committed to inclusion and the other principles of the” Disciples of Christ, “keeping our church a place of worship for all of God’s children.”

Weekly services at First Christian, which opened its doors in Sand Springs in November 1919, include Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.