Fatality car-motorcycle accident kills Sand Springs man

A fatality car-motorcycle wreck occurred in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 12, leaving a Sand Springs man dead.

At approximately 2:23 a.m., a 17-year old female driving a 2016 Ford Fusion struck a 2014 Harley Davidson on 41st St. S. at N. 137th W Ave approximately two miles south and 1.5 miles west of Sand Springs.

There were no passengers in the car or on the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jason Fincannon, 22, of Sand Springs was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA personnel.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol won’t release any details at this time.

Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Sand Springs Leader kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com 918-850-1805

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.