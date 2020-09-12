 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatality car-motorcycle accident kills Sand Springs man

Fatality car-motorcycle accident kills Sand Springs man

Only $5 for 5 months

A fatality car-motorcycle wreck occurred in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 12, leaving a Sand Springs man dead.

At approximately 2:23 a.m., a 17-year old female driving a 2016 Ford Fusion struck a 2014 Harley Davidson on 41st St. S. at N. 137th W Ave approximately two miles south and 1.5 miles west of Sand Springs.

There were no passengers in the car or on the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Jason Fincannon, 22, of Sand Springs was pronounced dead at the scene by EMSA personnel.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol won’t release any details at this time.

Kirk McCracken

Managing Editor

Sand Springs Leader

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

918-850-1805

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News