Deep Roots: CTM sends teams to Louisiana to help with disaster relief

Church that Matters loaded up trucks, vans, and semi trailers to show the people of Louisiana that they matter to Sand Springs.
Michael Wilson is the Executive Pastor of Local Missions for CTM, but he decided to take the title on the road, leading a team of volunteers to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief by offering free milk and produce, warm meals, and basic clean up.
Hurricane Laura caused a lot of devastation in the towns of Pitkin and Leesville in Louisiana, and Wilson took a team of 25 people to help in any way they could. CTM’s Ron Weathers handled cooking warm meals and provided 2,000 hot meals in two days.
Wilson was in charge of milk, produce, and home goods. The church handed out two truckloads of 44 palettes of home goods, cleaning supplies, propane, gas, diesel, tarps, and building materials. CTM also gave away 700 boxes of produce.
Wilson said Terry Henshaw from 180 Disaster Relief took the lead on the chainsaw and roof repairs. The chainsaw team worked on 11 homes with downed trees and brush, and the roofing team repaired three homes, one church roof, and some basic electric wiring.
The team saw tree after tree leaning over and completely uprooted, and Wilson was told the trees didn't have deep roots which is why they toppled over. Wilson saw a lot of parallels to the roots of faith.
"This reminds me of how important it is to have deep roots in your faith. Storms are going to happen and the only way to keep from being uprooted is to have deep roots," Wilson said.
Back in May, during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Church That Matters was asked to be a regional hub for distribution of produce and dairy boxes as part of the USDA Farmers to Family Food Box Program White House Initiative. President Trump and Ivanka Trump put together the program and are subsidizing Go Fresh in the region to make it happen. Since then, different types of food have been added like ice cream and dairy.
“Our trip was short but we were able to load two 26-foot box trucks with supplies to take down to communities who had no electricity. We were also able to use the trucks while in Louisiana to go to other communities and bless them. We focused on the small towns that larger organizations don’t focus on. Most of the aid from other relief teams went to the bigger cities, but we went to the small towns that were being overlooked and forgotten,” Wilson said.
Hurricane Laura was a Category 4 hurricane that formed on August 20 and ended on August 29, creating 150 mph winds and killing 71 people with $8.9 Billion in damage.
The two-day, 900-mile round-trip saw 91 people receive Christ, and Church That Matters showed that Sandites are ready to roll up their sleeves and help in times of need. In recent years, Sand Springs has supported their own neighbors, churches, and businesses during a deadly tornado in 2015 and an epic flood in 2019, and even during a pandemic, Sandites find a way to help others.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
