Deep Roots: CTM sends teams to Louisiana to help with disaster relief

Church that Matters loaded up trucks, vans, and semi trailers to show the people of Louisiana that they matter to Sand Springs.

Michael Wilson is the Executive Pastor of Local Missions for CTM, but he decided to take the title on the road, leading a team of volunteers to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief by offering free milk and produce, warm meals, and basic clean up.

Hurricane Laura caused a lot of devastation in the towns of Pitkin and Leesville in Louisiana, and Wilson took a team of 25 people to help in any way they could. CTM’s Ron Weathers handled cooking warm meals and provided 2,000 hot meals in two days.

Wilson was in charge of milk, produce, and home goods. The church handed out two truckloads of 44 palettes of home goods, cleaning supplies, propane, gas, diesel, tarps, and building materials. CTM also gave away 700 boxes of produce.

Wilson said Terry Henshaw from 180 Disaster Relief took the lead on the chainsaw and roof repairs. The chainsaw team worked on 11 homes with downed trees and brush, and the roofing team repaired three homes, one church roof, and some basic electric wiring.

The team saw tree after tree leaning over and completely uprooted, and Wilson was told the trees didn't have deep roots which is why they toppled over. Wilson saw a lot of parallels to the roots of faith.

"This reminds me of how important it is to have deep roots in your faith. Storms are going to happen and the only way to keep from being uprooted is to have deep roots," Wilson said.