CTM, tailgating, and football seem to go hand-in-hand

What is a football game without tailgating?

It's just a football game, but Church That Matters has the tailgate part covered. For the past several years, CTM has offered a tailgate party outside of the stadium and COVID-19 restrictions haven’t stopped the tradition from continuing in 2020.

At each home game, a sports program or activity is chosen as the recipient of the money collected at the tailgate party, and the participants of the program can make more money by selling tailgate tickets the week of the game.

“(The average amount collected at each game) varies depending on a lot of stuff like weather, parent support, how the team is doing etc.,” said Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn. “But, over seven years, we are over $60,000 – all given to Sand Springs athletic programs.”

Now, in its eighth season, the CTM tailgate party gives fans a chance to eat a meal and relax before the game, and the tailgate party is located just outside of the gates of Memorial Stadium.

CTM provides the meal to raise money for Sand Springs athletic programs. Sometimes the meal includes hamburgers, hot dogs, or chicken sandwiches with chips and a drink for $5.