CTM, tailgating, and football seem to go hand-in-hand

What is a football game without tailgating?
It's just a football game, but Church That Matters has the tailgate part covered. For the past several years, CTM has offered a tailgate party outside of the stadium and COVID-19 restrictions haven’t stopped the tradition from continuing in 2020.
At each home game, a sports program or activity is chosen as the recipient of the money collected at the tailgate party, and the participants of the program can make more money by selling tailgate tickets the week of the game.
“(The average amount collected at each game) varies depending on a lot of stuff like weather, parent support, how the team is doing etc.,” said Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn. “But, over seven years, we are over $60,000 – all given to Sand Springs athletic programs.”
Now, in its eighth season, the CTM tailgate party gives fans a chance to eat a meal and relax before the game, and the tailgate party is located just outside of the gates of Memorial Stadium.
CTM provides the meal to raise money for Sand Springs athletic programs. Sometimes the meal includes hamburgers, hot dogs, or chicken sandwiches with chips and a drink for $5.
“They use (the money raised) for feeding the teams on away games, uniforms, and equipment,” Gunn said.
The first home game was against Bishop Kelley and the money raised went to the Sandite Dance team. They raised around $1,300 but Gunn said that amount was a bit down from previous years.
Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, understands the importance of fundraising, especially with budget shortfalls that have occurred over the past few years.
“CTM has been incredibly supportive of our athletic programs,” Durkee said. “Their donations help our parent booster clubs offer additional opportunities for students that the district cannot financially provide.”
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
