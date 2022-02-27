CPHS wins girls regional basketball opener; Sandites wrestler Mitchell Smith medals at state

Inclement weather couldn’t stymie the Lady Sandites for long, and the Charles Page High School girls basketball team rolled to a 70-50 win against Muskogee in a Class 6A regional opener Saturday night at the Ed Dubie Field House.
In a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, the 6A-East No. 2 Sandites (20-3) rolled to their eighth consecutive victory.
Next up for the Lady Sandites in the regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be a rematch with No. 7 Putnam North (12-10), who won its game 53-47 in double overtime against No. 10 Ponca City (9-12). CPHS advances to the area tournament that starts Thursday at a site to be announced.
The 15th-ranked Roughers (2-14) held pace with the Sandites throughout the first half, entering the second quarter tied at 12 and leading by as much as 23-19.
“They’re a good team,” CPHS coach Josh Berry said. “They make shots and they don’t quit. You look at their record and you don’t see what they really are. They’re well-coached and they’re going to play hard.”
Journey Armstead and Kiaryn Taylor hit back-to-back treys to end the first half with a 35-29 advantage, however, and the Sandites never trailed again.
“We had everybody in foul trouble in the first half, but once we got in and got settled down, I think everything took care of itself,” Berry said.
The teams combined for 37 fouls overall and 22 in the first half, with 45 free throws. Muskogee made the most of its trips to the charity stripe, shooting 14-of-18, while the Sandites went 18-of-27.
Zhayn Mayes scored 17 to lead the Roughers, followed by Akira Eubanks with 16, but the Sandites had three double-digit scorers.
Armstead led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Hailey Jackson with 15 and Taiona Morris with 10. Morris also collected a team-high five steals, and Layne Kirkendoll added nine points with nine rebounds.
“Layne did good tonight,” Berry said. “Kiaryn played well, Yanni (Taiona Morris) played well. It’s about that -- different people stepping up and finding a way to win and I think we did that tonight. I think that’s a team effort.”
The Lady Sandites advance to host Putnam North in a rematch of CPHS' 50-33 win at the Jenks/Union tournament in January.
“Hopefully we guard and don’t let them shoot some open shots, and make some shots,” Berry said.
“Tonight we made some shots and we haven’t done that in a long time either. We made quite a few 3s. We need to continue to do that, continue to share the basketball, and play for each other.”
Boys Basketball
The No. 14 Sand Springs boys (5-17) had their regional opener postponed to Monday at 8 p.m. The Sandites will play at No. 3 Putnam West (17-5).
Wrestling
Mitchell Smith (30-7) placed third in the 145-pound bracket at the OSSAA 6A State Tournament on Saturday in Oklahoma City. It was the junior’s third trip to state but his first medal, and he was the only Sandite to earn a medal.
Smith won his first match 2-1 but gave up a 7-4 decision to West champion Layton Schneider in the semifinals. In consolation, he won 6-3 against Bixby’s Caden Kelley and 3-2 against Yukon’s Boston Powell.
Sand Springs' David Ritchey and Zander Grigsby both won their wrestle-in matches, Carter Goodman won his quarterfinal, and Blake Jones won a consolation match to help the team to a 13th-place finish overall.
Six of the Sandites’ state qualifiers will return next year, with Jones being the lone senior. Jones wrapped up his career with an 82-42 record as a four-time state qualifier.
Soccer
The Lady Sandites are off to a strong start in preseason action, winning 4-0 against Sapulpa before sweeping the Skiatook scrimmage tournament and outscoring their foes 11-0. They then suffered their first loss 1-0 at Owasso.
The season will officially begin March 1 at home with non-district matches against Tulsa NOAH. The girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m.
Baseball
The Sandites took their first preseason loss, 13-5, on Feb. 21 at Owasso. The Sandites previously routed Glenpool 16-5, Tahlequah 8-0, and Lawton MacArthur 11-0, and tied Westmoore 2-2. Their season will begin March 1 at Guthrie.
Track and Field
Several former Sandites competed in the Summit League Indoor Championship for Oral Roberts University on Saturday.
Aden Baughman placed eighth in the 800-meter run. Joel Mackey placed 14th in the 60 and 15th in the 200. Mitchell Mefford placed 14th in the weight throw.