CPHS wins girls regional basketball opener; Sandites wrestler Mitchell Smith medals at state

Inclement weather couldn’t stymie the Lady Sandites for long, and the Charles Page High School girls basketball team rolled to a 70-50 win against Muskogee in a Class 6A regional opener Saturday night at the Ed Dubie Field House.

In a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, the 6A-East No. 2 Sandites (20-3) rolled to their eighth consecutive victory.

Next up for the Lady Sandites in the regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday will be a rematch with No. 7 Putnam North (12-10), who won its game 53-47 in double overtime against No. 10 Ponca City (9-12). CPHS advances to the area tournament that starts Thursday at a site to be announced.

The 15th-ranked Roughers (2-14) held pace with the Sandites throughout the first half, entering the second quarter tied at 12 and leading by as much as 23-19.

“They’re a good team,” CPHS coach Josh Berry said. “They make shots and they don’t quit. You look at their record and you don’t see what they really are. They’re well-coached and they’re going to play hard.”

Journey Armstead and Kiaryn Taylor hit back-to-back treys to end the first half with a 35-29 advantage, however, and the Sandites never trailed again.