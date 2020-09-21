CPHS Homecoming parade will require masks, social distancing

Sand Springs schools started classes Aug. 24 and things are going as smooth as can be despite the COVID-19 pandemic. After classes were pushed back a week to start school, the rumored-consensus was that classes would go full virtual at some point, but that hasn’t happened.

As of now, things are going well enough to start planning the 2020 Fall Homecoming parade and festivities. The 2020 Charles Page High School Homecoming parade is slated for Thursday, Oct. 1, starting at 6 p.m., but it will look a bit different than in year’s past. The parade route will follow the normal route from the high school to downtown and back to the school. That won’t change.

However, the CPHS Student Council is reminding parade participants of the “new normal” which includes face coverings and social distancing. Also, throwing candy or anything else from a parade vehicle is strictly prohibited.

“It is our most ardent hope that, by applying these safety protocols and employing our common sense, we can conduct a safe and spirited Homecoming Parade that meets the expectations of our wonderful community,” said CPHS Student Council Sponsor, Frank Cooper.

The parade will have floats, queen candidates, the varsity football team, the fall sports teams, and various school organizations.