Class 6AII: Steele Wasel leads Choctaw past Sand Springs

CHOCTAW -- Akron quarterback commit Steele Wasel was too hot to handle for Sand Springs' defense Friday night.

Wasel was 23-of-33 passing for 453 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 2 Choctaw past sixth-ranked Sand Springs 48-29 in a Class 6AII quarterfinal.

Choctaw (10-1) advances to play No. 4 Muskogee (10-1) in the semifinals next weekend. The OSSAA will announce Saturday the date, time and site.

The last time Sand Springs visited Bill Jensen Field, in 2020, the Sandites took a 9-6 lead before surrendering 28 unanswered points to end the game in a 34-9 loss.

Friday’s rematch briefly looked like it might go the same way. The visiting Sandites took a 9-0 lead and Choctaw surged back to another 34-9 advantage, but this time the Sandites wouldn’t go down without a fight.

“We’re not going to quit; we’re not ever going to give up,” said third-year head coach Bobby Klinck. “That’s ingrained in this community and our town. It shows in our football team and I’m very proud of these guys.”

The Sandites went toe-to-toe with the Yellowjackets in a 21-20 second half but couldn’t overcome six turnovers and 156 yards in penalties.

“I put every ounce of blood, sweat, and tears into this and I’m just sad we came up short,” said senior linebacker Drake Fain, who led the team with nine tackles on Friday and 101 this season.

Wasel took an intentional grounding penalty for a safety late in the first quarter to avoid a sack by Dom Ornelas, and the Sandites opened the second quarter with a touchdown.

Easton Webb connected with senior receiver Jacob Blevins, who broke a tackle and bullied his way into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.

Then the wheels fell off the wagon.

Wasel scored on throws of 4 yards to JuJu Smith and 30 yards to La’Trell Ray to take the lead.

The Yellowjackets recovered two muffed kicks and two interceptions in the second quarter and Wasel and Smith connected for two more touchdowns from 25 and 21 yards.

The home team opened the second half with a 10-yard scoring run by Ray and it was starting to look like 2020 all over again before the Sandites rallied.

Gatlin Gunn picked off a fake punt pass attempt by Smith to set up a 5-yard scoring strike from Webb to Brody Rutledge.

Fain blocked a field goal attempt to open the fourth quarter and the Sandites threatened deep in Choctaw territory before Drake Fittro snagged the Yellowjackets’ third interception of the night.

Wasel found Connor Stover wide open for an 84-yard score on the next play, but the Sandites responded with a 12-yard touchdown strike from Webb to Blevins.

Choctaw returned the favor with a 22-yard scoring toss from Wasel to Nathan Keiffer, but the Sandites had the final say of the night with a 57-yard toss from Webb to Jabe Schlehuber.

“I’ve been here three years, so I remember when these seniors were puppies,” said Klinck.

“We’re not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. We’ve got some things we’ve got to do better, but just the heart and the attitude and the love that these kids showed each other; it was pretty cool.”

The class of 2023 saw its team go 2-8 as freshmen, but since Klinck’s arrival in 2020 they’ve finished in the top half of the district and won playoff games all three years.

“You spend more time with these kids than your own family, especially during football season,” said Klinck. “You have no choice but to get close.”

“It stinks right now. It happens every year. Only one team can not lose at the end. But I told them, the cool thing that happens is when I get invited to their weddings and meet their kids and see how they become successful men; because ultimately that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Webb was 19-of-33 passing for a career high 257 yards. Schlehuber had five catches for 74 yards, Rutledge had six catches for 72 yards, and Blevins had five catches for 67 yards.

Kenneth Page ended the night with 11 carries for 29 yards, surpassing 1,000 in his junior season.

Smith was Wasel's top receiver with 13 catches for 173 yards. Ray ended the night with 18 carries for 105 yards and also had two catches for 43 yards.

CHOCTAW 48, SAND SPRINGS 29

SS;2;7;7;13–;29

Choctaw;0;27;7;14–;48

First Quarter

SS - Ornelas safety, 2:05

Second Quarter

SS - Blevins 25 pass from Webb (Daniels kick), 7:59

CHO - Smith 4 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick), 6:37

CHO - Ray 30 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick), 4:36

CHO - Smith 25 pass from Wasel (run failed), 4:20

CHO - Smith 21 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick), 0:38

Third Quarter

CHO - Ray 10 run (Yousey kick), 9:28

SS - Rutledge 5 pass from Webb (Daniels kick), :01

Fourth Quarter

CHO - Stover 84 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick), 5:24

SS - Blevins 12 pass from Webb (Daniels kick), 4:48

CHO - Keiffer 6 pass from Wasel (Yousey kick), 3:25

SS - Schlehuber 57 pass from Webb (pass failed), 2:31

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: CHO 16, SS 15. Rushes-Yards: CHO 26-129, SS 26-109. Comp-Att-In: CHO 23-33-1, SS 19-33–3. Passing Yards: CHO 453, SS 257. Total Yards: CHO 582, SS 366. Fumbles-Lost: CHO 2-0, SS 4-3. Penalty Yards: CHO 157, SS 156. Punts-AVG: CHO 0-0, SS 2-44.