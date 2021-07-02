Bill seeks federal benefits for Guard members injured on duty in home states

Bice’s House Resolution 4247, the Supporting Disabled National Guardsmen Act, would ensure access to medical care through the VA and disability benefits from the Defense Department.

She said Oklahoma’s workers compensation plan is covering Casey’s medical expenses, but she added that she is concerned about coverage for his long-term care.

“It’s our duty as a nation to provide high-quality health and disability benefits to those who put their lives on the line to assist the citizens of this country, whether that’s on an overseas battlefield or American soil,” said Bice, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the legislation.

“The brave men and women of our National Guard are always ready to answer the call to help their fellow citizens regardless of the location and they deserve the same protections whether they are serving in Oklahoma or abroad,” he said.

A GoFundMe account that was established for Casey’s family in February had raised $ 8,935 of its $10,000 goal as of late Thursday.

Casey reportedly has had two operations to repair his leg and hip socket. He is expected to be unable to work for the foreseeable future, the GoFundMe page states.