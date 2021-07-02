Bill seeks federal benefits for Guard members injured on duty in home states

Legislation introduced in Congress by Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., would ensure that National Guard members who are disabled while serving on active duty in their home states would receive federal health care and disability benefits.
The measure came about after Bice learned about the injuries suffered by Oklahoma National Guard Specialist Cody Casey of Sand Springs when Casey, who also is a Tulsa County sheriff's deputy, and another Guard member were assisting stranded motorists during a snowstorm Feb. 15.
The two were on Interstate 44 near Vinita when their Humvee was struck by a tractor-trailer rig, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Casey was pinned in the wreckage for about 20 minutes, the OHP reported. He was taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital with an open-leg fracture, a broken pelvis, a bleeding spleen, multiple fractured vertebrae and broken ribs, reports indicate.
At present, National Guard members who are injured while on state active duty do not qualify for Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits or Department of Defense disability pensions if they are no longer able to work.
These service members generally must rely on state workers compensation plans, which often are significantly inferior to traditional military health and disability benefits.
Bice’s House Resolution 4247, the Supporting Disabled National Guardsmen Act, would ensure access to medical care through the VA and disability benefits from the Defense Department.
She said Oklahoma’s workers compensation plan is covering Casey’s medical expenses, but she added that she is concerned about coverage for his long-term care.
“It’s our duty as a nation to provide high-quality health and disability benefits to those who put their lives on the line to assist the citizens of this country, whether that’s on an overseas battlefield or American soil,” said Bice, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.
Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the legislation.
“The brave men and women of our National Guard are always ready to answer the call to help their fellow citizens regardless of the location and they deserve the same protections whether they are serving in Oklahoma or abroad,” he said.
A GoFundMe account that was established for Casey’s family in February had raised $ 8,935 of its $10,000 goal as of late Thursday.
Casey reportedly has had two operations to repair his leg and hip socket. He is expected to be unable to work for the foreseeable future, the GoFundMe page states.
In a news release, Casey said: “The National Guard serves both community and country. Our country must honor the commitment it made to the men and women of the National Guard and provide medical care for their injuries from the VA or if necessary, a disability pension from the Department of Defense.”
Casey and the other Guard member, Callie A. Bryant, were serving as part of the National Guard’s SMART — or Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team — program about 11 a.m. that Monday when their Humvee was struck, the OHP said.
Troopers said the Humvee had “slowed to utilize a ‘cut through’ to the highway’s westbound lanes.” Both the Humvee and the tractor-trailer rig were eastbound.
Troopers attributed the crash to unsafe speed for road conditions.
Bryant was treated for various injuries at the same Joplin hospital where Casey was taken and released, troopers said. Neither the truck driver nor his passenger, both of Conway, Arkansas, was injured.
Casey, who previously was deployed to Afghanistan, and his wife, Ariel Casey, have three children.
The GoFundMe page states that their family will be the direct beneficiaries of all donations.
Visit the GoFundMe page at bit.ly/CodyCasey.