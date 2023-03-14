Most gardeners and the organizers of Herbal Affair — Sand Springs’ annual street festival celebrating all things gardening — have at least two things in common: They’re committed to growth, and they’re eternal optimists about the weather.

The 34th annual Herbal Affair & Festival, slated for April 15, is just a month away, and organizers, vendors and dedicated attendees alike are putting the finishing touches on their game plans.

This year’s event “will be the largest we’ve had in a while because of our wonderful partnership with the local businesses,” city Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin said. “Downtown merchants, instead of being separate, are embracing being a part of us.”

Herbal Affair will bring more than 100 vendors downtown, with more than 5,600 square feet of festival space dedicated to plants, he said.

Other vendors will be hawking a wide variety of plant-based products, gardening supplies, arts and crafts, home décor and Oklahoma-produced wine, plus plenty of festival food to tempt every palate and an equal offering of entertainment fare.

But clearly the stars of this show are the abundant herbs, perennials, and native and heirloom plants.

Herbal Affair, which began in 1989, is the largest such event in the state, having grown to attract more than 25,000 visitors annually.

That growth continues today, largely because of intentional efforts by both the festival planners and a small cadre of deep-rooted plant vendors who return each year.

Essentially as soon as last year’s festival was over, city parks personnel approached those regulars and asked, “‘Can you do more?’ And most said yes,” Medlin said.

This year, instead of 10-foot by 20-foot booths, most plant vendors will be set up in 10-foot by 30-foot areas.

Medlin is confident that the customers will come. It’s also a pretty safe bet that there will be some grumbling about the weather.

“The weather is the hardest thing,” he said. “Everybody wants to know why we go so early” when the weather might be more pleasant a few weeks later.

“But we battle with Jenks (and the Jenks Herb & Plant Festival) as to who is the first, because everybody buys their plants,” he said.

Even if the plants are the biggest draw, Herbal Affair organizers recognize that variety is the spice of life.

“I think we’ve done a really good job bringing in some new local vendors,” Medlin said, adding that last year’s big craze is big again this year.

“Macramé is still as hot as if it were 1972,” he said.

Among the new vendors this year that he said could draw a crowd is one featuring garden journals with pressed flowers.

“We are still evaluating vendor applications,” Medlin said, noting that eligible applicants are those who “grow it, make it or create it” themselves.

“It is a very tight market, and we are very selective, but we invite everyone to apply,” he said.

For Medlin, though, the big excitement about this year’s Herbal Affair is the growth in its music scene.

Beyond the traditional entertainment on the Triangle stage — which this year will feature the trio of Shelby Eicher, Janet Rutland and Scott McQuade, as well as Dulcimer Magic and the Steve Liddell band — the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a second area for music at Lincoln Avenue and Broadway Street near the shuttle pickup and dropoff point.

Westival on Main, sponsored by OkieSpice and Trade Co. and Hippy Cowgirls Bou-dega, also will have live music all day.

And, of course, the annual Hometown Hero award presentation will take place at noon on the Triangle Stage.

But what about Mother Nature? Herbal Affair has had a pretty rough string of luck, with unseasonably cold and rainy weather the past few years.

“We are full-on prepared for a warm season. We have a beautiful T-shirt design,” Medlin said of the official event souvenirs, brushing aside comments overheard last year that organizers should sell sweatshirts instead.

“We figured if we made sweatshirts they wouldn’t sell, because it will be warm this year,” he said. “I think it’s a decent trend that we are running a little warmer this year. We’re hoping that continues. I think we’re due a nice year.”