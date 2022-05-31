Area schools' summer meal programs start this week

After two years of solely relying on grab and go service thanks to pandemic-induced waivers, summer feeding sites across the Tulsa area going to look a little different this year.

Sherry Pearson is the child nutrition director for Sand Springs Public Schools, one of several area districts that will start their meal program on Tuesday. On an average summer day, her program serves up to 300 breakfasts and 600 lunches.

The federal waivers that allowed summer meal sites to offer grab and go service, send multiple meals home simultaneously and for parents to pick up meals without their children present do not lapse until June 30.

However, when the pancakes, chicken nuggets, fruit cups and milk cartons are handed out at the Garfield STEAM Academy cafeteria at 701 N. Roosevelt Ave. this summer, they will have to be consumed on site instead of taken home.

“We decided to not do that (grab and go) because if we’re going to have to make that change, it’s easier to make it at the beginning of the summer,” Pearson said. “If you do things one way for a while then change, makes it confusing for the kids.”

Sapulpa Public Schools will also start their summer meal program on Tuesday. Like Sand Springs, Sapulpa is also foregoing some of the flexibilities available only during the month of June and will only have meal service available at Holmes Park Elementary School, 1231 E. Dewey Ave.

In an email, Hayley Holmes, Sapulpa Public Schools’ child nutrition director, said that although the meal service is available to any child, most of Sapulpa’s participants are enrolled in one of the district’s summer programs so it was more effective to keep operations at a single site.

“Historically, the number of students who are coming to eat who are not part of a summer program is not large,” she wrote. “Therefore, it was the best use of staff to exclude this option.”

Jenks Public Schools’ summer meal program will start Thursday with breakfast service at Jenks High School’s dining hall room from 7:30-8 a.m.

Lunch will be available from 11:20-11:50 a.m. starting June 6 at Jenks Northwest Elementary School.

Although the federal regulations are on track to change, three area school districts’ child nutrition programs will continue to offer grab and go service for the month of June.

Tulsa Public Schools’ Summer Café program will start Wednesday. During the month of June, families can pick up a lunch and a breakfast between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at one of almost 40 sites across the city.

Grab and go service will be available through June 30 at Anderson, Bell, Carnegie, Celia Clinton, Disney, Lewis and Clark, MacArthur, McKinley, Patrick Henry, Robertson, Sequoyah, Wayman Tisdale and Zarrow elementary schools; Central, Rogers and Webster middle and high schools and Booker T. Washington, Hale, McLain and Memorial high schools.

The district will also offer 21 mobile meal sites at parks and apartment complexes across Tulsa. For those sites, buses will park for about 20 minutes or until the last meal is served.

Skiatook and Owasso are also offering grab and go service for the month of June with one week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches distributed at a time. However, both districts are requiring families to pre-order meals for pickup.

Skiatook’s meal service will be on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bus loop of Skiatook Intermediate Elementary School, with orders due by 10 a.m. on the preceding Thursday.

Pickup for Owasso is available on Mondays at Owasso High School’s East Campus from 8-11 a.m. Families are asked to pre-order by 4 p.m. on the preceding Thursday.

Broken Arrow and Union are scheduled to launch their summer meal sites on June 6, along with dine-in sites for Owasso Public Schools.

