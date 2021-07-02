Area middle-school students attend band camp at Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual middle school band camp attracted nearly 300 students, including Haylee Sorenson of Sand Springs (front row from left); Tyler Christiansen of Berryhill; Jacob Woods of Mannford (back row from left); Jack Winchester of Sand Springs; and Kaleb Langston of Sand Springs.
The camp for students who have completed grades five through seven was held June 27-30 on the college's Weatherford campus.
Southwestern’s annual band camp for seventh- through 12th-grade students is July 11-16, with approximately 450 students planning to attend.