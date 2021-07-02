 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area middle-school students attend band camp at Southwestern Oklahoma State University
0 Comments

Area middle-school students attend band camp at Southwestern Oklahoma State University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
070221-ssl-bandcamp-p1

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual middle school band camp was attended by Haylee Sorenson of Sand Springs (front row from left); Tyler Christiansen of Berryhill; Jacob Woods of Mannford (back row from left); Jack Winchester of Sand Springs; and Kaleb Langston of Sand Springs.

 Courtesy

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual middle school band camp attracted nearly 300 students, including Haylee Sorenson of Sand Springs (front row from left); Tyler Christiansen of Berryhill; Jacob Woods of Mannford (back row from left); Jack Winchester of Sand Springs; and Kaleb Langston of Sand Springs.

The camp for students who have completed grades five through seven was held June 27-30 on the college's Weatherford campus.

Southwestern’s annual band camp for seventh- through 12th-grade students is July 11-16, with approximately 450 students planning to attend.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News