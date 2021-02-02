All-World honors for Sandites softball's Madison Lee

Senior shortstop Madison Lee represents Sand Springs on the All-World softball first team that was announced last week.
Lee, who shared the District 6A-3 offensive player of the year award with Shawnee’s Tatum Sparks, led CPHS with a .532 batting average, .598 on-base percentage, 58 hits and 46 runs. She also tied for the team lead with 13 doubles and 13 walks.
Lee’s teammate, Aliyah Taff, was an honorable mention selection.
In volleyball, CPHS’ Madison Blaylock was on the All-World honorable mention list.
Four Sandites football players received All-World honorable mention recognition: Quarterback Ty Pennington, receiver Jamon Sisco, and defensive linemen Lane Webster and Sango Whitehorn. Pennington and Whitehorn also were World All-State honorable mention selections.