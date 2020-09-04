After nearly 100 years, HWY 97 Rivalry creates traveling trophy

Sapulpa won the first HWY 97 Rivalry game in 1922, but Sand Springs can lay claim to hoisting the first-ever HWY 97 Rivalry traveling trophy.
For 98 years, the towns of Sand Springs and Sapulpa haven’t been able to agree on much, but the one thing they can agree on is that the HWY 97 Rivalry game is one of the most important games of the season. And now they have some hardware to prove it.
Athletic Directors Mike Rose and Rod Sitton have wanted a traveling trophy for the rivalry game, and they got some help from State Representative Mark Lawson (Dist. 30) who is from Sapulpa.
“Sapulpa Athletic Director Michael Rose reached out to me about creating a traveling trophy for the Highway 97 rivalry. He thought a Highway 97 road sign would be a fitting trophy,” Lawson said.
On Friday, Aug. 28, as time was ticking off the clock, Rose handed the trophy to Sitton, and a new tradition was born. Sitton then handed the sign to the Sand Springs football team and they erupted in celebration.
After the 21-17 Sand Springs win, the trophy will reside at Charles Page High School for the next year.
Before anyone accusations the state representative of stealing a street sign for the trophy, Lawson went through the proper channels, and there are no missing signs along Highway 97 -- the road that connects the two towns. Sitton pointed out the lack of holes on the street sign, which means it had never been used.
“I thought this was a great idea. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation creates, places, and oversees traffic signage for state highways. I reached out to ODOT, inquiring about options to purchase a sign to donate for this purpose. Fortunately, ODOT had a surplus sign that they agreed to donate,” Lawson said.
The sign also symbolizes Sand Springs Head Coach Bobby Klinck’s first win wearing the black and gold. His name will now be forever etched in the annals of Sand Springs-Sapulpa lore.
“Mike Rose deserves the credit. ODOT and I were happy to help assist in making it happen. He contacted me in the spring -- April or May. ODOT’s response was swift. We had several months to coordinate the effort prior to game day, but all parties had agreed to make it happen in a week,” Lawson said.
State Rep. Jadine Nollan, of Sand Springs approves of the sign and is glad the trophy resides in her town for the next 51 weeks.
“I think the sign is a fun addition to a very long-standing and sometime intense rivalry that’s been in place for decades,” Nollan said. “I’m particularly excited that Sand Springs gets to take the sign home the first year and I look forward to seeing it displayed here in Sand Springs for many years to come. Congratulations to Coach Klinck and the team on their big win. Go Sandites!”
As far as traveling trophies go, there are: the Bedlam Bell, the Golden Hat, the Old Brass Spittoon, the Victory Bell, the Keg of Nails, Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Little Brown Jug, and now the Highway 97 Rivalry sign.
Sapulpa holds a narrow 46-43-5 lead in the series record.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
