After bye week, Sandites face Arkansas Class 4A No. 1 Shiloh Christian

Sand Springs got a much-needed bye Friday, Sept. 11 before facing one of the top teams in Arkansas in week 3.

After falling to Bishop Kelley in the closing seconds of week 1, Sand Springs needed a week to heal a bit after losing their top two running backs in the first two games of the season.

Blake Jones and TyYee Atkison have been sidelined, and Atkison’s injury required surgery, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. Jones was injured in a week zero win over Sapulpa, and Atkison was injured against Bishop Kelley in week 1.

“He’s a tough kid. We’re so disappointed for him and praying for his recovery,” said first-year head coach Bobby Klinck.

Atkison dislocated his hip and also has a fracture in the back of the acetabulum (the hip socket) which is basically what happen to Bo Jackson when he played football for the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1991, according to Atkison's mother, Katherine Atkison. The injury ended Jackson's pro-football career.

Now, the Sandites will focus on seven-time Arkansas state champion Shiloh Christian Academy from Springdale, Arkansas. The Shiloh Christian Saints are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in Arkansas, and they beat Oklahoma’s Poteau in their season opener, 34-28.

Saints quarterback Eli Wisdom is the man to key on. He basically does everything. In the win over the Poteau Pirates, Wisdom rushed for 82 yards on 11 attempts with two rushing touchdowns and was 10-of-18 passing for 133 yards and a score. On defense, Wisdom also returned an interception for an 85-yard touchdown and a kickoff return for 87 yards on special teams. He also threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Hutchinson, and Cam Wiedemann added a rushing touchdown for the Saints.