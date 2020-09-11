After bye week, Sandites face Arkansas Class 4A No. 1 Shiloh Christian

Sand Springs got a much-needed bye Friday, Sept. 11 before facing one of the top teams in Arkansas in week 3.
After falling to Bishop Kelley in the closing seconds of week 1, Sand Springs needed a week to heal a bit after losing their top two running backs in the first two games of the season.
Blake Jones and TyYee Atkison have been sidelined, and Atkison’s injury required surgery, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. Jones was injured in a week zero win over Sapulpa, and Atkison was injured against Bishop Kelley in week 1.
“He’s a tough kid. We’re so disappointed for him and praying for his recovery,” said first-year head coach Bobby Klinck.
Atkison dislocated his hip and also has a fracture in the back of the acetabulum (the hip socket) which is basically what happen to Bo Jackson when he played football for the then-Los Angeles Raiders in 1991, according to Atkison's mother, Katherine Atkison. The injury ended Jackson's pro-football career.
Now, the Sandites will focus on seven-time Arkansas state champion Shiloh Christian Academy from Springdale, Arkansas. The Shiloh Christian Saints are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in Arkansas, and they beat Oklahoma’s Poteau in their season opener, 34-28.
Saints quarterback Eli Wisdom is the man to key on. He basically does everything. In the win over the Poteau Pirates, Wisdom rushed for 82 yards on 11 attempts with two rushing touchdowns and was 10-of-18 passing for 133 yards and a score. On defense, Wisdom also returned an interception for an 85-yard touchdown and a kickoff return for 87 yards on special teams. He also threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Hutchinson, and Cam Wiedemann added a rushing touchdown for the Saints.
"(Shiloh Christian has) been a top program in Arkansas for a long time. They will be well coached and will execute at a high level. We have to be disciplined in our game plans and each player must do their job and not try to do too much. As long as we can do that I feel we can be competitive," Klinck said.
There is a bit of a “Six degrees of Bishop Kelley.” Sand Springs fell to Bishop Kelley in week 1, 28-24, and Poteau lost to Bishop Kelley, 28-7, in their season opener. Shiloh Christian beat Poteau, 34-28, to start the Saints’ season. Sand Springs beat Sapulpa during their zero-week, season-opening game.
Neither teams are strangers to the playoffs or state championships, but the Saints have a bit of an edge.
The Saints won their first state championship in 1998 and added six more by 2010. They won three straight from 2008-2010 and won back-to-back titles in 1998-1999. They won a state title in 2006 but missed it in 2007. They could have won five-straight if 2007 hadn’t eluded them.
It's been ten years since their last state title.
For Sand Springs, they have one state championship in 1966, but they got close 49 years later and had a run in the state playoffs for seven-straight seasons, from 2012 to 2017.
In 2015, Sand Springs got close to a state title but the season started off with an unexpected bump in the road. The Sandites forfeited two wins due to an ineligible player.
They went 5-4 in the regular season and placed third in Dist. 6AII-1. In the postseason, CPHS beat No. 7 Stillwater in the first round, 49-14, and knocked off then-No. 1 Booker T. Washington, 30-23, in the semifinals, sending them to the finals for the first time in almost 50 years. Bixby beat CPHS, 38-28, in the finals at Union-Tuttle Stadium, ending with a 7-5 record (9-3 without the forfeits). This was the fourth-straight playoff berth for CPHS, and the second-straight year they won a playoff game.
Over the next two seasons, Sand Springs advanced to the playoffs and won a playoff game in 2016, but they missed the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
This season, the Sandites are 1-1 with a 21-17 win over Class 5A No. 8 Sapulpa and a 28-24 loss to Class 5A No. 3 Bishop Kelley. After a week off, they face Shiloah Christian, one of Arkansas' toughest teams.
Kirk McCracken
Managing Editor
Sand Springs Leader
kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com
918-850-1805
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!