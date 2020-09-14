A HillSpring Homecoming, Bash: local church hosts homecoming for seniors

HillSpring Church understands that the children are our future and they’ve been hosting fun events to remind their youth group of this.

On Wednesday, September 9, the church held a “HillSpring Homecoming” for their high school seniors, complete with a parade and games.

“This was our first big service (of the new school year),” said HillSpring Executive Assistant Cassie Barnett. “We still did small groups, mostly (over the summer), but this was a service with a band, and kids finally got to see their friends.”

It was like a homecoming for the youth group to finally see their fellow youth group members, but the seniors were the main focus.

With COVID-19 canceling events since mid-March, some high school athletic programs are hosting “Senior Night” much earlier in the season than in the past. Actually, it’s week three of the football season and some schools have already got senior night and homecoming out of the way, just in case.

Several area high schools have shut down, forcing online classes and some schools started the year with distance learning.

“We had a parade with seniors. They got to find some cool cars to ride in, and they lined up and kids threw candy and made signs. The church was decorated like a pep rally and we did pep rally stuff,” Cassie Barnett said.

HillSpring Associate Pastor, Matt Barnett, said the event was an attempt to bring normalcy to a very abnormal time.

A few weeks before the HillSpring Homecoming, the church had a back-to-school bash, literally.