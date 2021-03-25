Union sweeps two-game baseball series over Owasso

A night of missed opportunities ended with a frustrating 2-1 defeat in eight innings for Owasso against Union in District 6A-3 action Wednesday at Stigall Field.

The Rams were 12-0 before being swept in the two-game series by Union.

Owasso (12-2, 4-2) left 13 on base and consecutive fly balls lost in the lights proved to be the difference for Union (10-5, 5-1).

Freshman southpaw Jackson Farrell pitched well in going the distance for Owasso. He surrendered six hits, walked just one, and struck out five.

"Jackson was outstanding," said Owasso head coach Larry Turner. "Those were the first runs he has given up all year. He is a great competitor for only being a freshman."

Following a hit batsman with two out in the top of the third inning, Farrell retired 15 of the next 16 Union hitters.

However, with two outs in the top of the eighth, the lost balls in the lights put Union on top. The Rams still had a chance though in the bottom half of the frame, starting with a one-out Jackson Smith walk.

Following a strikeout, Baylor Corbin reached on another walk and Brody Green was then hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Avery Ortiz relieved for Union and needed just one pitch to induce a ground out.