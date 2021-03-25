Union sweeps two-game baseball series over Owasso

A night of missed opportunities ended with a frustrating 2-1 defeat in eight innings for Owasso against Union in District 6A-3 action Wednesday at Stigall Field.
The Rams were 12-0 before being swept in the two-game series by Union.
Owasso (12-2, 4-2) left 13 on base and consecutive fly balls lost in the lights proved to be the difference for Union (10-5, 5-1).
Freshman southpaw Jackson Farrell pitched well in going the distance for Owasso. He surrendered six hits, walked just one, and struck out five.
"Jackson was outstanding," said Owasso head coach Larry Turner. "Those were the first runs he has given up all year. He is a great competitor for only being a freshman."
Following a hit batsman with two out in the top of the third inning, Farrell retired 15 of the next 16 Union hitters.
However, with two outs in the top of the eighth, the lost balls in the lights put Union on top. The Rams still had a chance though in the bottom half of the frame, starting with a one-out Jackson Smith walk.
Following a strikeout, Baylor Corbin reached on another walk and Brody Green was then hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Avery Ortiz relieved for Union and needed just one pitch to induce a ground out.
Union got its other run courtesy of a two-out RBI single to left field from Parker Patterson in the top of the first inning.
Solo Skalnik and Jett Tucker reached with two out in the bottom half of the first on a walk and infield hit, respectively, but were stranded.
Owasso got the leadoff hitter on in both the second and third innings, courtesy of a Mason Pennington single up the middle and a Green double into the left-field corner.
The Rams finally broke through in the fifth inning with a one-out rally. Green doubled to the gap in right-center and came home on a Brennan Phillips single to right.
Pennington doubled to left to start the sixth and Smith followed with a single to right. Owasso came up dry again though thanks to a pair of strikeouts and a failed bunt attempt that resulted in a caught stealing.
Phillips and Skalnik reached with one out in the seventh on a walk and hit batsman, respectively. Union got a strikeout and ground out, however, to force extra innings.
The two teams also played on Tuesday and Union was victorious 5-2 on its home field. The Rams were ahead 2-0 early, but costly errors eventually led to their downfall in that one too.
UNION 2, OWASSO 1
Union;100;000;01--2 6 0
Owasso;000;010;00--1 9 2
Keller, Hayworth (6), Ortiz (8) and Briggs. Farrell and Corbin. W: Hayworth (1-0). L: Farrell (3-1). S: Ortiz (3).