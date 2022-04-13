 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Why are businesses spending $130 million to be in Owasso?

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway talks about a story he wrote with Staff Writer Rhett Morgan about the $130 million in development announced in Owasso in just the last two months. He explains to Editor Jason Collington what is behind such growth and why businesses keep picking the city.

Owasso sees $130M in two months of development: 'Everything's here that we need'

