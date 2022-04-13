Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Why are businesses spending $130 million to be in Owasso?

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway talks about a story he wrote with Staff Writer Rhett Morgan about the $130 million in development announced in Owasso in just the last two months. He explains to Editor Jason Collington what is behind such growth and why businesses keep picking the city.
Photos: See images of ongoing recent development across Owasso
Scheduled to be completed in January, Warren Clinic Owasso is expected to employ about 60 people.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A new $27.5 million Warren Clinic is going up in Owasso on 116th Street North near U.S. 169.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Work begins on the new Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital on 86th Street North just east of 129th East Avenue in Owasso on Tuesday. The $26 million project will provide care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries. Owasso High School is in the background.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A new Warren Clinic is under construction at 11610 N. 137th East Ave. It will replace operations at Warren Clinic’s current Owasso venue at 13600 E. 86th St. North.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Owasso’s new Warren Clinic will have urgent care, lab services and a rehab facility on the first floor. Eight physician offices will occupy the second floor.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Dirt work begins Tuesday at the site of the new Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located off 86th Street. Owasso High School is seen at top right.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Construction is under way on Township 21 on 86th Street North west of 145th East Avenue in Owasso.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Warren Clinic Owasso is being built on 116th Street North near U.S. 169.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Work begins at the site of the new Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital on 86th Street North just east of 129th East Ave. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Owasso, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
