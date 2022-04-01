Zach Burnes, J.T. Davis lead Owasso past Bartlesville

OWASSO -- It was a chilly night but Owasso brought some heat in a 5-inning 9-1 run-rule win over Bartlesville on Thursday at Stigall Field.

J.T. Davis got his second victory of the season in his first start for the Rams (16-1). The sophomore allowed just two hits, one unearned run, walked one, and struck out five in a complete game.

Owasso had plenty of balance throughout the lineup to support Davis against the Bruins (10-6). Zach Burnes was 3-for-3, scored one run, and drove in two more.

Jake Morrow was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. He scored two runs and knocked in another. Brennan Phillips and Markus Mirabal both had two RBI's while Noah Smallwood scored a pair of runs.

"Every day someone different steps up," Owasso coach Larry Turner said. "We are playing pretty well and we've had outstanding pitching."

Owasso responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning after Bartlesville got its unearned run in the top half of the frame. Smallwood drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a Phillips fielder's choice.

Morrow drove in the second run on a double to center field. He came home a little later after Burnes reached on an infield hit with two outs.

Smallwood led off the second inning as he did the first, with a walk. He stole second base, moved to third on a fielder's choice, and then scored after a wild pitch.

The Rams put three more runs on the board in the third inning.Burnes singled up the middle with one out and Baylor Corbin followed with a walk.

Mirabal then roped a double into the left field corner to plate Burnes and courtesy runner Grady Mercer. Mirabal found his way home when Phillips hit the gap in right-center with two outs.

Morrow reached on an error to start the fourth inning. Cole Deason was then hit by a pitch. Morrow scored on a Burnes single to left field and Deason came home after another wild pitch.

Davis gave up a hit in the fifth inning but also registered a pair of strikeouts in the frame. The final out of the game came in a bit of a wild fashion.

Branden Floyd bobbled a grounder from his third base position. He recovered though and fired to Smallwood, alertly covering third from his shortstop position, to cut down the Bartlesville runner.

Davis got his other win when he pitched five innings of relief in the championship game of the Dan Giannini Classic in Lakeland, Florida, on March 23.

Owasso beat Santa Fe Catholic, Florida 5-3 in that one and finished with an overall record of 6-1 during its two weeks in the Sunshine State.

Turner, in his 40th season as the Owasso head coach, eclipsed 1,200 career wins during the Florida trip. The Rams were unable to go to Florida the past two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turner felt the closeness of this group made this trip to Florida one of the best he has experienced during his tenure.

"This is such an enjoyable team," Turner said. "I love these kids. Everyone has bought in and I couldn't be more proud."

OWASSO 9, BARTLESVILLE 1

Bartlesville;100;00;--;1;2;3

Owasso;313;2x;--;9;8;1

Johnson, Henry (4) and Olenberger. Davis and Corbin. W: Davis (2-0). L: Johnson.