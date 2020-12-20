Wrestling recap: Owasso picks up dual victories over Jenks, Sapulpa

Owasso

The Rams picked up dual victories over Jenks and Sapulpa last week, knocking off the Trojans 69-9 and Sapulpa 42-14.

Up next for Owasso is a dual at Collinsville on Jan. 4.

Collinsville

The Cardinals finished fourth overall at the Okie Throwdown in Sand Springs over the weekend. The tournament was put together for teams that typically travel to Kansas City, Kansas, for the KC Stampede.

Cannon Acklin (106), Cameron Steed (132) and Jordan Williams (138) all won their respective weight classes. Clay Gates (120) and Wyatt Hartley (170) finished second in their weight classes.

Mustang won the team title with 531.5 points, and Tuttle was second at 448.5. Stillwater was in third place with 436.5 points.

Championship finals

• 106: Acklin dec. Sam Smith (Stillwater), 3-2 tiebreaker

• 120: Cael Hughes (Stillwater) fall Gates, 1:17

• 132: Steed dec. Reese Davis (Tuttle), 5-3

• 138: Williams dec. Carter Young (Stillwater), 5-3

• 170: Jaxon Randall (Edmond North) fall Hartley, 3:03

