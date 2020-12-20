 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrestling recap: Owasso picks up dual victories over Jenks, Sapulpa

Wrestling recap: Owasso picks up dual victories over Jenks, Sapulpa

{{featured_button_text}}
Owasso Wrestling (copy)
Owasso Reporter file photo

Owasso

The Rams picked up dual victories over Jenks and Sapulpa last week, knocking off the Trojans 69-9 and Sapulpa 42-14.

Up next for Owasso is a dual at Collinsville on Jan. 4.

Collinsville

The Cardinals finished fourth overall at the Okie Throwdown in Sand Springs over the weekend. The tournament was put together for teams that typically travel to Kansas City, Kansas, for the KC Stampede.

Cannon Acklin (106), Cameron Steed (132) and Jordan Williams (138) all won their respective weight classes. Clay Gates (120) and Wyatt Hartley (170) finished second in their weight classes.

Mustang won the team title with 531.5 points, and Tuttle was second at 448.5. Stillwater was in third place with 436.5 points.

Championship finals

• 106: Acklin dec. Sam Smith (Stillwater), 3-2 tiebreaker

• 120: Cael Hughes (Stillwater) fall Gates, 1:17

• 132: Steed dec. Reese Davis (Tuttle), 5-3

• 138: Williams dec. Carter Young (Stillwater), 5-3

• 170: Jaxon Randall (Edmond North) fall Hartley, 3:03

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Owasso's Emaud Triplett signs with Army
Sports

Watch Now: Owasso's Emaud Triplett signs with Army

  • Updated

Triplett was a 2019 Tulsa World All-World defensive player of the year finalist who helped the Rams win the Class 6AI state title. This year, he had 105 tackles and shared District 6AI-2 player of the year honors with Union running back AJ Green, who signed with Arkansas.

Watch Now: Owasso's Dillon Gilbert signs with Air Force
Sports

Watch Now: Owasso's Dillon Gilbert signs with Air Force

  • Updated

"Dillon became a great player," Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. "Dillon was our off-season leader and captain and he's the example (Owasso strength and conditioning) Coach (Jordan) Johnson uses all the time to what you can do if you put your mind to it in the weight room."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News