 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who is the Week 8 football player of the week? Cast your vote now

Who is the Week 8 football player of the week? Cast your vote now

{{featured_button_text}}
Oologah Wagoner

Oologah's high school band performs from the stands during the high school football game between Oologah and Wagoner at W.L. Odom Field in Wagoner on Friday, October 23, 2020. JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

 John Clanton Tulsa World

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 8?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

You voted:

Complete coverage of Week 8

Photos: Yukon-Jenks, plus photos of homecoming court

Photos: Norman North-Union

Photos: Oologah-Wagoner

Photos: Owasso-Mustang

Bixby-B.T. Washington football game set for ESPNU telecast on Nov. 5

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News