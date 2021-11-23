Watch now: Rams look to build on last season's basketball success

And that includes his final high school season before heading to college.

“We’re going to be pretty good,” Fry said. “We’re always going to be hard-nosed under coach Montonati. Defense first with Owasso. We want to make sure every time we step on the court we’re the toughest team out there.”

EJ Lewis, a 5-11 junior guard who averaged 9 points last season, is another returning starter.

Caleb Leslie and Price Pennignton are players to watch.

“I think Caleb’s going to have a breakout senior year,” Montonati said. “He had a tremendous summer on the AAU circuit. He will remind you a little bit of Seth Pomeroy (the Tulsa World’s 2019 Mr. Outside winner from Owasso). He’s got range from all over the court. He’s going to have to play well for us.

“Price is a senior who is fighting for a starting spot. He’s a kid who plays extremely hard. He will be a junkyard dog-type of kid who will do a little bit of everything — have to rebound, have to score.”

Two other seniors to watch are Zane Harbaugh and Kole Manuel.

“They are very physical and got a lot stronger in the weight room,” Montonati said.