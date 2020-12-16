Watch Now: Owasso's Dillon Gilbert signs with Air Force

OWASSO -- Owasso coach Bill Blankenship describes offensive tackle Dillon Gilbert as "a late bloomer."

Gilbert didn't see much varsity action until his junior season, but quickly developed into a major college prospect. On Wednesday, he signed with Air Force.

"Dillon became a great player," Blankenship said. "Dillon was our off-season leader and captain and he's the example (Owasso strength and conditioning) Coach (Jordan) Johnson uses all the time to what you can do if you put your mind to it in the weight room."

Gilbert, 6-4 and 285 pounds, helped the Rams win the Class 6AI state title in 2019 and reach the semifinals in 2020.

"Going into my junior year I started realizing I had a chance (to play major college football) and obviously it came to fruition," Gilbert said after Wednesday's signing ceremony at the Owasso athletic offices. "Work work work, that’s all you can do is keep working out."

Although the pandemic has kept him from visiting the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Gilbert is confident in his decision.