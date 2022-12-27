NBA star Shake Milton left his fans cheering over the holiday.

The Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard from Owasso sunk a 50-foot shot at the end of the first half of the game against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

“Shake Milton with the unconventional half-court buzzer-beater!” the announcer exclaimed. “What a gift under the tree for Philadelphia!”

Milton’s last-second decision moved the scoreboard to 60-63 going into the second half, which ultimately helped the 76ers to take home the win at 119-112.

He finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during his team’s victory over the Knicks, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old is putting up 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists through 10 December appearances.