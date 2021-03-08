Watch now: 'Disrespected' Rams look ahead to state tournament

After several near-misses, Owasso is returning to the Class 6A boys basketball state tournament for the first time since going three years in a row during the Shake Milton era.
The fifth-ranked Rams (17-3) will face No. 6 Putnam North (12-3) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday at Skiatook High School's Brooks Walton Activity Center.
"We've been really close with some good teams and we've had two heartbreaks in the areas since we last went to state in 2015," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. "It's huge for us."
During the previous five years, Owasso lost three times in the area consolation final -- one win away from the state tournament -- with two of those coming after winning regional titles.
Owasso qualified for state this year after overcoming a nightmarish start Saturday night as Trenton Ellison had 21 points, including five 3s, to fuel a 66-49 comeback victory over visiting No. 12 Union.
Although the Rams' lead eventually grew to 23 and the final score was lopsided, there were some nervous moments for Owasso fans early Saturday as Union jumped ahead 12-0 and Rams standout Kyler Mann limped off with a hamstring injury after the opening minute. Mann, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, returned late in the first quarter, about the time Owasso seemed to get rolling. The Rams ended the first half on a 10-0 run for a 30-23 and were never threatened again.
"I think the nerves got to them a little bit in the first quarter," Montonati said. "Any time you come off a hard-fought game like we did Friday (in a 59-55 loss to Norman North) and then have to play one of your rivals you haven't beaten in a while with a state tournament on the line, it's a little nerve-wracking."
Although the Rams haven't been to the state tournament in six years, two of their players have experience in that event. Senior guard BJ Armstrong was on two 5A state champions with Memorial and junior center Caden Fry, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Union, played for Collinsville in the 2019 5A tournament.
Fry's advice for his teammates is, "We've just got to stick to what we know, keep playing as a team, keep playing together and I think we can go win the whole thing."
Owasso has come a long way since being No. 14 in the preseason rankings.
"Being disrespected at the beginning of the season, we don't take disrespect," Fry said. "We grinded every day, followed coach's rules, took his hard coaching and did it as a team."
Montonati added about his players, "They don't get the notoriety I feel like they deserve. We play smart basketball, hard basketball, we guard, we play team-oriented ball. They bought into the program, they stay humble, they fight.
"These guys have battled and battled and have put in the time. They do everything the right way. They're just good dudes. I am just so tickled and happy they get the opportunity to play in the state tournament. I never wanted something so bad for a group of young men as I wanted this for these guys."
Owasso and Broken Arrow are the only Tulsa-area teams in the state tournament. If the Rams win Thursday, they will play the Del City/Edmond Santa Fe winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Skiatook. The championship game is set at 8 p.m. Saturday at Oral Roberts University's Mabee Center.
The Rams are 2-8 in eight state tournament appearances and have never reached the title game.
However, it may bode well for Owasso that the first two rounds are at Skiatook, which the Rams consider a home away from as they have won the Skiatook Invitational in seven of the past 10 years, including a 50-46 overtime victory against Broken Arrow in this year's title game. The two teams could meet again for a title with bigger stakes Saturday.
While the Rams play at Skiatook, Owasso will host the first two rounds of the Class 5A boys state tournament Thursday and Friday.
"Going to the state tournament is a great feeling," Fry said.