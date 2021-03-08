Watch now: 'Disrespected' Rams look ahead to state tournament

"I think the nerves got to them a little bit in the first quarter," Montonati said. "Any time you come off a hard-fought game like we did Friday (in a 59-55 loss to Norman North) and then have to play one of your rivals you haven't beaten in a while with a state tournament on the line, it's a little nerve-wracking."

Although the Rams haven't been to the state tournament in six years, two of their players have experience in that event. Senior guard BJ Armstrong was on two 5A state champions with Memorial and junior center Caden Fry, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Union, played for Collinsville in the 2019 5A tournament.

Fry's advice for his teammates is, "We've just got to stick to what we know, keep playing as a team, keep playing together and I think we can go win the whole thing."

Owasso has come a long way since being No. 14 in the preseason rankings.

"Being disrespected at the beginning of the season, we don't take disrespect," Fry said. "We grinded every day, followed coach's rules, took his hard coaching and did it as a team."

Montonati added about his players, "They don't get the notoriety I feel like they deserve. We play smart basketball, hard basketball, we guard, we play team-oriented ball. They bought into the program, they stay humble, they fight.