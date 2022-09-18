Undefeated Cardinals host Tigers in district football opener Friday

Defending state champion Collinsville (3-0) will host Pryor (0-3) in a District 5A-4 football opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Sallee Field.

The fifth-ranked Cardinals extended their unbeaten streak to 17 last Friday with a 35-25 victory at Bartlesville.

Blake Gilkey struck first for Collinsville on an 8-yard touchdown carry in the second quarter, and then the Cardinals’ defense scored on Hudson Henslick’s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.

After Bartlesville pulled to within 14-10, Collinsville extended its lead on Kaden Rush’s 91-yard touchdown pass to Henslick.

In the fourth quarter, Rush found Zach Stein for a 61-yard touchdown pass, and the two connected again for a 67-yard touchdown pass for the Cardinals’ final score.

Last year, Collinsville defeated Pryor 63-8.

In another area game Friday, second-ranked Rejoice Christian (3-0) will host Salina (2-1) in a District 2A-8 opener at 7 p.m.