Top-ranked Washington tops Rejoice Christian in 2A quarterfinal

Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for 305 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles' season ended with a 54-28 loss to top-ranked Washington in the Class 2A quarterfinals Friday night.
Luke Hendrix fueled Washington with eight catches for 173 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs. He also scored on an interception return.
The eighth-ranked Eagles (11-2) trailed only 35-28 after scoring on the opening drive of the second half, courtesy of a 6-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Bryce Revard.
The Warriors (13-0) responded though and eventually got a 13-yard touchdown pass from Major Cantrell to Lane Steele with 4:57 left in the third period.
Washington was aided on that drive when Rejoice Christian was called for three consecutive 15-yard penalties.
Cole Scott extended the advantage on a 5-yard touchdown run with 10:45 remaining in the fourth period. Hendrix then returned an interception 86 yards for a score with 6:41 to play to seal the deal.
Washington scored on the first play from scrimmage as Scott needed just 13 seconds to cover 80 yards. He finished with 145 yards on 15 carries.
Rejoice Christian answered on its first possession, as Wilson finished off a 13-play, 80-yard march with a 22-yard keeper at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter.
The Warriors came right back on their next drive. Steele ended things on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:54 remaining in the first period.
The Eagles drew even again on the next series when Wilson found Revard on a 28-yard scoring strike with 3:13 to go in the first quarter.
Washington back in front on its next possession though, courtesy of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cantrell to Hendrix with 1:43 left in the first period.
The Warriors finally forced a punt and eventually cashed that in on a 20-yard scoring connection from Cantrell to Cage Morris at the 9:38 mark of the second quarter.
Rejoice Christian cut its deficit to 28-21 with 8:27 remaining in the second period, after a 34-yard touchdown strike from Wilson to Colton Abel.
But Washington answered once again on another scoring pass from Cantrell to Hendrix, this one covering 12 yards with 6:02 left in the quarter.
The Warriors had a chance to extend the advantage after they took over at the Rejoice 14-yard line following an errant snap that resulted in a punt of minus-11 yards with 57 seconds to play in the first half.
Washington eventually got the ball to the 5-yard line, but had four incomplete passes into the end zone, with the last of those coming on the final play of the first half.
WASHINGTON 54,
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 28
Washington 21 14 7 12 — 54
Rejoice Christian 14 7 7 0 — 28
First quarter
WA — Scott 80 run (Hageman kick) 11:47
RC — Wilson 22 run (Price kick) 6:43
WA — Steele 2 run (Hageman kick) 4:54
RC — Revard 28 pass from Wilson (Price kick) 3:13
WA — Hendrix 25 pass from Cantrell (Hageman kick) 1:43
Second quarter
WA — Morris 20 pass from Cantrell (Hageman kick) 9:38
RC — Abel 47 pass from Wilson (Price kick) 8:27
WA — Hendrix 12 pass from Cantrell (Hageman kick) 6:02
Third quarter
RC — Revard 6 pass from Wilson (Price kick) 7:38
WA — Steele 13 pass from Cantrell (Hageman kick) 4:57
Fourth quarter
WA — Scott 5 run (kick failed) 10:45
WA — Hendrix 86 interception return (kick blocked) 6:41
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — WA 21, RC 21, Rushes-Yards — WA 32-180, RC 34-101. Comp-Att-Int — WA 14-22-0, RC 21-31-1. Passing Yards — WA 294, RC 233. Fumbles-Lost — WA 0-0, RC 2-1. Penalty Yards — WA 12-115, RC 9-116. Records — WA 13-0, RC 11-2. Total Yards — WA 474, RC 334. Punts-Avg. — WA 1-47.0, RC 2-12.5.