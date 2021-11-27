Top-ranked Washington tops Rejoice Christian in 2A quarterfinal

The Warriors came right back on their next drive. Steele ended things on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:54 remaining in the first period.

The Eagles drew even again on the next series when Wilson found Revard on a 28-yard scoring strike with 3:13 to go in the first quarter.

Washington back in front on its next possession though, courtesy of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cantrell to Hendrix with 1:43 left in the first period.

The Warriors finally forced a punt and eventually cashed that in on a 20-yard scoring connection from Cantrell to Cage Morris at the 9:38 mark of the second quarter.

Rejoice Christian cut its deficit to 28-21 with 8:27 remaining in the second period, after a 34-yard touchdown strike from Wilson to Colton Abel.

But Washington answered once again on another scoring pass from Cantrell to Hendrix, this one covering 12 yards with 6:02 left in the quarter.

The Warriors had a chance to extend the advantage after they took over at the Rejoice 14-yard line following an errant snap that resulted in a punt of minus-11 yards with 57 seconds to play in the first half.