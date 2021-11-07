Top-ranked Collinsville wins 5A-4, hosts Shawnee in playoff opener

Top-ranked Collinsville is rolling into the Class 5A playoffs after winning its second consecutive District 5A-4 title.

Andrew Carney completed all eight of his passes for 192 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past host Tahlequah 55-13 last Friday night at Doc Wadley Stadium.

"Andrew is doing great things, throwing well and has been great running our offense," Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. "We got off to a fast start."

The Cardinals (10-0, 7-0), who defeated No. 10 Pryor 63-8 a week earlier, will host Shawnee (4-6) in first-round playoff game on Friday night.

"Shawnee is really athletic and has played a tough schedule," Jones said. "The last two weeks we've found another level -- a level we will need to play at in the playoffs. And our guys are having a lot of fun and playing with a lot of passion."

Collinsville left little doubt in the result of the regular-season finale by outscoring Tahlequah 28-0 in the first quarter, and the Cardinals led 41-0 before Tahlequah scored its first points.

Carney opened the scoring with a 24-yard TD run. He followed with touchdown passes to Zach Stein (33 yards) and Oscar Hammond (45 and 20 yards).