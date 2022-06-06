 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Rams selected for Senior Series all-star game at ONEOK Field

Bartlesville vs Owasso (copy)

Owasso's Noah Smallwood was selected to play in the Senior Series all-star game Sunday at ONEOK Field. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD FILE

 Brett Rojo

Class 6A state baseball champion Owasso will have three players on the South roster in the Senior Series all-star game at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Tulsa's ONEOK Field.

The Rams' representatives will be shortstop Noah Smallwood, third baseman Cole Deason and pitcher Kyndon Lovell.

Smallwood batted .381 and had an on-base percentage of .513. He had three homers, 22 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Deason batted .344 with 12 RBIs in 64 at-bats. Lovell had a record of 3-1.

Rejoice Christian will have two players on the North roster -- Cannon Brown and Stockton Ryan.

The Senior Series matchup follows the Tulsa Drillers' 1:05 p.m. game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

