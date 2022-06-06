Three Rams selected for Senior Series all-star game at ONEOK Field

Class 6A state baseball champion Owasso will have three players on the South roster in the Senior Series all-star game at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Tulsa's ONEOK Field.

The Rams' representatives will be shortstop Noah Smallwood, third baseman Cole Deason and pitcher Kyndon Lovell.

Smallwood batted .381 and had an on-base percentage of .513. He had three homers, 22 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Deason batted .344 with 12 RBIs in 64 at-bats. Lovell had a record of 3-1.

Rejoice Christian will have two players on the North roster -- Cannon Brown and Stockton Ryan.

The Senior Series matchup follows the Tulsa Drillers' 1:05 p.m. game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.