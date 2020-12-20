 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swimming recap: Owasso teams break several records during Meet Day

Swimming recap: Owasso teams break several records during Meet Day

{{featured_button_text}}
owasso swimming

Women’s 200 free relay: Alexia Sang, Olivia Ross, Kenzee Hampton and Elizabeth Patterson

 Courtesy photo

Earlier this month, the boys and girls Owasso swim teams came out on top at Meet Day, breaking several records in the process:

• Men’s 200 free relay: Sean Wood, Ahren Lamb, Mason Moan and Zach Stelzer

• Women’s 200 medley relay: Haley Raburn, Alexia Sang, Taylor Hamilton and Kenzee Hampton

• Women’s 200 free relay: Alexia Sang, Olivia Ross, Kenzee Hampton and Elizabeth Patterson

• Women’s 400 free relay: Haley Raburn, Taylor Hamilton, Olivia Ross and Elizabeth Patterson

The teams logged 18 pool practices since March, clocking in four school records in two weeks.

“Huge congratulations to all our swimmers that broke records tonight!!!” Owasso Rams Swimming said in a Facebook post. “We could not be prouder of this team!!!”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Owasso's Emaud Triplett signs with Army
Sports

Watch Now: Owasso's Emaud Triplett signs with Army

  • Updated

Triplett was a 2019 Tulsa World All-World defensive player of the year finalist who helped the Rams win the Class 6AI state title. This year, he had 105 tackles and shared District 6AI-2 player of the year honors with Union running back AJ Green, who signed with Arkansas.

Watch Now: Owasso's Dillon Gilbert signs with Air Force
Sports

Watch Now: Owasso's Dillon Gilbert signs with Air Force

  • Updated

"Dillon became a great player," Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. "Dillon was our off-season leader and captain and he's the example (Owasso strength and conditioning) Coach (Jordan) Johnson uses all the time to what you can do if you put your mind to it in the weight room."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News