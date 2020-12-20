Swimming recap: Owasso teams break several records during Meet Day

Earlier this month, the boys and girls Owasso swim teams came out on top at Meet Day, breaking several records in the process:
• Men’s 200 free relay: Sean Wood, Ahren Lamb, Mason Moan and Zach Stelzer
• Women’s 200 medley relay: Haley Raburn, Alexia Sang, Taylor Hamilton and Kenzee Hampton
• Women’s 200 free relay: Alexia Sang, Olivia Ross, Kenzee Hampton and Elizabeth Patterson
• Women’s 400 free relay: Haley Raburn, Taylor Hamilton, Olivia Ross and Elizabeth Patterson
The teams logged 18 pool practices since March, clocking in four school records in two weeks.
“Huge congratulations to all our swimmers that broke records tonight!!!” Owasso Rams Swimming said in a Facebook post. “We could not be prouder of this team!!!”
