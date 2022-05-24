Summer showdown: Owasso, Bixby football teams to compete in ‘Battle of the Burbs’

QuikTrip announced Tuesday it will bring together two of the state’s highest ranked high school football teams, Owasso and Bixby, for the “Battle of the Burbs.”

The match-up is scheduled to be played at the University of Tulsa’s Skelly Field at H. A. Chapman Stadium on Thursday, August 25, kicking off the 2022-23 high school football season.

The Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans haven’t battled each other in football since the 2011 season. In that game, Owasso beat Bixby 44-20. That was before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association split the 6A schools into two districts, I and II. Bixby won the state championship in the 21-22 season, and has now jumped from Class 6A Division II to Class 6A Division I for the upcoming season.

Owasso, coached by Bill Blankenship, will enjoy home field advantage for this summer’s game. QuikTrip has committed to sponsoring another meeting between the two teams at the University of Tulsa in 2023, with Bixby, coached by Loren Montgomery, having home field advantage next year.

“On behalf of our Owasso Ram football program, we want to thank QuikTrip for partnering with us and Bixby to make this matchup a big-time event,” said Blankenship. “We look forward to the challenge of kicking off the '22 season against a championship program like Bixby. The opportunity to play this game at Chapman Stadium in front of a huge crowd will create incredible and lasting memories for our team, students, families and fans.”

Montgomery added, “We appreciate QuikTrip, The University of Tulsa, Owasso Public Schools and Bixby Public Schools working together to organize this great experience for our student athletes. This matchup will be an experience our athletes will always remember. A game of this magnitude, played in HA Chapman stadium, is great for both school systems as well as the entire Tulsa community.”

Owasso ended the 2021-22 season with a record of 8-3. Blankenship, former University of Tulsa head football coach, is starting his sixth season as Owasso’s head coach. He has taken his high school teams to the State Championship nine times.

Bixby’s 2021-22 football team broke the Oklahoma high school football record with 49 wins in a row. The Spartans won the state title by beating Deer Creek High School in Edmond. Bixby has not lost a football game since August 24, 2018 — a winning streak of three years and three months.

“Working with these two schools to provide an experience for their programs, players and communities has been great,” said Mendi Treat, QuikTrip’s Marketing and Communications manager. “QuikTrip is happy to be a part of it.”

All tickets are general admission at $10 each and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/39LCLal.