Strong start for Collinsville basketball teams in 2022

In the semifinals Friday, the Cardinals dropped a hard-fought contest against Stilwell 56-52. They rebounded quickly though, thanks to Scyrkels and company.

In the girls' game, the Cardinals (7-4) had four players with at least 10 points, including a game-high 17 points from all tournament selection Brie Smith.

Abbey Stamper finished with 16 points while Makayla Meadows and Liz Thomas had 11 apiece. Kinley Johnson paced Stilwell (8-3) with 16 points.

Collinsville trailed 42-38 after three quarters, but took the lead for good at 46-44 on a 3-pointer from Meadows with 4:50 left.

"Makayla is not really known as a scorer, but she made a couple of big shots," Collinsville coach Janson Hightower said. "We had good balance tonight."

Stamper followed with a steal near her own free throw line that she took the rest of the way for a layup 30 seconds after the trey from Meadows.

Smith then got a conventional 3-point play with 3:46 remaining. Stilwell got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Hightower, in his first season as the coach of the Lady Cardinals, is very pleased with the progress and maturity of his team.