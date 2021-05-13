Strong pitching lifts Jenks, Owasso into 6A baseball semifinals

EDMOND — Brooks Fowler pondered the question for a moment. Was this the most complete game the Jenks senior right-hander had put together all year?

“I’ve had a couple of no-hitters, but in the state tournament, I think this is by far the biggest one. It’s the one that mattered the most,” he said.

Fowler allowed only two hits and struck out eight Thursday and his teammates sparkled in the field as the Trojans scrapped their way to a 2-0 win over Edmond Santa Fe and into the semifinals of the Class 6A baseball state tournament at Edmond Memorial.

“Knowing every game could be my last in a Trojans uniform makes me want to compete for my guys behind me and go out and do my job. We’re going tomorrow and that’s all that matters,” he said.

Fowler got plenty of help from his guys. In the first inning, left fielder Wyatt Sharrock ran far to catch a fly ball in foul territory, skidding on his backside.

Ty Walls made a tough play in right field, and catcher Dylan Hammond made the play of the game, diving in front of the plate to catch a bunt popup and then doubling a runner off second.