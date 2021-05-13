Strong pitching lifts Jenks, Owasso into 6A baseball semifinals

EDMOND — Brooks Fowler pondered the question for a moment. Was this the most complete game the Jenks senior right-hander had put together all year?
“I’ve had a couple of no-hitters, but in the state tournament, I think this is by far the biggest one. It’s the one that mattered the most,” he said.
Fowler allowed only two hits and struck out eight Thursday and his teammates sparkled in the field as the Trojans scrapped their way to a 2-0 win over Edmond Santa Fe and into the semifinals of the Class 6A baseball state tournament at Edmond Memorial.
“Knowing every game could be my last in a Trojans uniform makes me want to compete for my guys behind me and go out and do my job. We’re going tomorrow and that’s all that matters,” he said.
Fowler got plenty of help from his guys. In the first inning, left fielder Wyatt Sharrock ran far to catch a fly ball in foul territory, skidding on his backside.
Ty Walls made a tough play in right field, and catcher Dylan Hammond made the play of the game, diving in front of the plate to catch a bunt popup and then doubling a runner off second.
“That was huge. That was a momentum changer,” Fowler said. “Dylan’s a good dude back there. He’s a senior and he knows, like I said, any game could be his last, so he comes out here and works hard.”
Fowler, a four-year starter who has signed with ORU, needed only 85 pitches in running his record to 8-1. He allowed only two baserunners to reach third base and retired the last 12 batters.
“He commanded the game, commanded his fastball and his off-speed pitch was effective,” Trojans coach Justin Timmerman said. “You couldn’t ask for a better outing for Game 1 of the state tournament.”
Jenks (31-10) advanced to play Owasso (33-4) at 2 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The Rams eliminated Yukon 1-0 in a premier pitching duel between Yukon’s OSU signee, Carson Benge, and Owasso’s OSU commit, junior left-hander Brennan Phillips.
Phillips allowed only one hit, Benge gave up three and both struck out 13 batters. Owasso’s Solo Skalnik walked to lead off the second inning, went to second on a wild pitch, got to third on Jett Tucker’s infield single and scored on Braden Blundell’s infield single.
“We worked really hard the last three days … trying to simulate Benge,” Owasso coach Larry Turner said. “We know he’s a great player, but our guy is pretty good, too.”
In other first-round games, Deer Creek (35-3) blasted past Bixby 11-5 and Mustang (23-12) downed Union 8-4. The Antlers and Broncos play at 11 a.m. Friday in the other semifinal.
Jenks improved to 5-1 in games at Edmond Memorial in the postseason. The Trojans eliminated the host Bulldogs in regional play last weekend.
Many wouldn’t have predicted them to get this far after finishing fourth in District 6A-3, but Timmerman said the Trojans have never given up on themselves.
“We’ve worked, and I’m gonna say this, `We’ve fought,’” Timmerman said. “Our kids have fought and fought and fought and found some ways to scrap some runs and games, just like today.”
The Trojans scratched out runs in the fourth and fifth innings and that’s all it took. Fowler singled with one out in the fourth, went to third on Hammond’s single to right and scored on Tanner Primeaux’s sacrifice fly to left.
Chandler Fowler’s groundout scored a runner from third in the fifth.
Owasso 1, Yukon 0: Averaging nearly 2½ strikeouts per inning, Phillips settled into a groove and seemed to be making it look easy. He allowed only three baserunners on a walk, a hit batter and Kobe Flow’s infield single in the fourth inning.
“I felt good. My fastball was working and my curveball and cutter were working,” he said.
There was a twinge of drama in the seventh when Phillips walked Trevin Pettigrew with two outs, but Nick Scavitto hit a fly ball to center to end the game.
Benge, also known as a strong hitter, received a standing ovation before his final at-bat in the seventh inning, but Phillips struck him out for the third time.
Mustang 8, Union 4: Braeden Jones (7-0) went the distance for the Broncos and Union helped the Broncos by committing six errors, including two in the four-run third inning that put the Broncos in control. Union’s Avery Ortiz went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Deer Creek 11, Bixby 5: Keaton Ruthardt struggled with his control but the Deer Creek right-hander didn’t give Bixby’s Spartans anything to hit.
Ruthardt pitched six hitless innings with eight strikeouts, but his pitch count (117) made it unlikely that he would be able to finish the game. The maximum allowed is 120.
So Cody Sorrells got the final three outs to complete a team no-hitter as the Antlers (35-3) advanced.
DEER CREEK 11, BIXBY 5
Bixby 020 000 3 — 5 0 5
Deer Creek 050 312 x — 11 9 2
Kaden Wright, Nick Baney (4), Cooper Moore (6) and Moore, Nate Bickle (6), Keaton Ruthardt, Cody Sorrells (6) and Jack Hill. W: Ruthardt (6-0). L: Wright (4-1)
MUSTANG 8, UNION 4
Mustang 004 200 2 — 8 6 1
Union 001 101 1 — 4 8 6
Braeden Jones and Brody Rexroad. TJ King, Tatum Haworth (5), Ortiz (7) and Brody Briggs. W: Jones (7-0). L: King (4-2).
JENKS 2, EDMOND SANTA FE 0
Jenks 000 110 0 — 2 5 1
Edmond Santa Fe 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Brooks Fowler and Dylan Hammond. Kade Shatwell and Jase White. W: Fowler (8-1). L: Shatwell.
OWASSO 1, YUKON 0
Owasso 010 000 0 — 1 3 0
Yukon 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Brennan Phillips and Baylor Corbin. Carson Benge and Carson Lee. W: Phillips (9-1). L: Benge (8-1).