Staff column: A tough year for MLB, but not for Dylan Bundy of Owasso, and others

In July 2019, during his process of leading all Double-A pitchers in starts with 27, Thomas Hatch was acquired by the Blue Jays. During his final 35 innings with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the Eastern League, there were 34 strikeouts against two walks. He was placed on Toronto’s 40-man roster, which positioned him for something special in 2020.

During baseball’s shutdown, Hatch returned to Tulsa and kept his arm loose by throwing into a net in an alley near his parents’ home.

While MLB’s decision-making dysfunction ruined any chance for markets like Tulsa to have 2020 minor-league baseball, Hatch was a hot pitcher during a Toronto summer camp.

Four days before the opener, he was informed that he would be on the Blue Jays’ roster, outfitted with jersey No. 31 and the given the opportunity to compete at the pinnacle level of his father’s favorite sport.

During a Thomas Hatch-pitched baseball game, Dean Hatch is restless. He’s all over the ballpark. You might get a little conversation with him between innings, but when Thomas is on mound, you know to give Dean space to pace.