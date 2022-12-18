Split decisions for Rams during basketball season's Week 2

Owasso's boys and girls basketball teams each split two games during the season's second week.

On Friday night, Owasso's boys outlasted visiting Bixby 71-63 in overtime behind freshmen Jalen Montonati and Boden Williams.

Williams scored seven of his 10 points in the extra period while Montonati added four of his game-high 23.

Brandon Mann contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the second time in three games that the Rams went into OT as they lost in the extra period to Jenks in the season opener.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Owasso's homestand started with a 60-52 loss against Union. Mann scored 20 points and Montonati 11.

Mann is averaging 21.7 points this season.

Owasso's girls, however, edged Union 43-41 as McKenna Yokley scored 14.

On Friday, Bixby defeated the Lady Rams 67-32. Yokley again led Owasso with 11 points and Jayelle Austin had 14 rebounds.

Both Owasso's boys and girls teams ended the week at 1-2 this season.

Owasso's boys will play two games in Kansas City on Monday and Tuesday.