Solomon Morton, Chance Wilson, Cooper Auschwitz lead Rejoice's shutout over Claremore Sequoyah

Solomon Morton caught three touchdown passes and scored another on a Pick-6 to help lead Rejoice Christian past Claremore Sequoyah 63-0 on Friday night at Rejoice.

Chance Wilson completed 25-of-33 passes for 317 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilson added 56 yards rushing and a TD on the ground. He started the first quarter with a 39-yard touchdown completion to Morton, who followed with an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The second quarter featured Wilson’s 26-yard TD pass to Jay Miller before Wilson connected with Morton for touchdown throws of 12 and 21 yards with a 5-yard TD run by Wilson sandwiched in between.

Wilson logged his fifth touchdown pass in the third quarter with a 12-yard strike to Colton Abel.

The Eagles tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on Isaac Barnett’s 2-yard TD run, and Camden Ryan threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Miller, who finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards.

On defense, freshman linebacker Cooper Auschwitz had 11 tackles and an interception for the Eagles, who limited Claremore Sequoyah to three first downs and 46 total yards.

Rejoice Christian finished with 475 yards on offense, and 328 of those yards came through the air.

The Eagles, who host winless Nowata on Thursday, improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in 2A-8 and now sit in a first-place tie with Adair. Claremore Sequoyah fell to 4-2 and 2-1.