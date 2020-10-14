Softball: Owasso to face off against Shawnee in quarterfinals Thursday

After graduating a large group of seniors last year, Owasso softball coach Shane Eicher knew he’d be thin on experience with his team headed into regional tournament play. That didn’t stop the Rams from reeling off four straight victories and quality for this year’s Class 6A state tournament.

Owasso was upended by Union, 1-0, in the opening round, and at that point the Rams had to win or their season was over. And Eicher had a message for his team.

“We told them, ‘I know it sounds cliché, but just win every inning,’” Eicher said. “They knew if we won every inning, we’d win in the end. That was kind of our motto.”

With Owasso’s offense getting going after losing to Union to start regional play, senior pitcher Lily Shaw made sure in two must-win games against Choctaw that the Yellowjackets’ bats were stifled. Against Choctaw, Shaw threw 12 innings while only giving up two runs and striking out 13 over the two games.

“Lily just shut the door on Choctaw,” Eicher said. “And we wanted to keep the pressure on, and we did that with four runs in the first inning against Choctaw.”