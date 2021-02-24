Skiatook’s Andersen, Taylor trying for rare double; Collinsville’s Harding, Steltzlen won in 2014

“If they are, you never see it,” Skiatook coach Wes Parker said. “I think they both know what it’s gonna take to go out there and do something special. The pressure I see is the pressure they put on the rest of our room as leaders and great wrestlers. They want us to be the best we can be.”

Taylor said there’s always pressure when someone’s trying to beat you on the mat. But his attitude has changed since last season when he dealt with a broken leg, lost to Collinsville’s Drake Acklin in the regional semifinals and then came back to beat Acklin a week later for the state title.

“Last year was pretty rough on me, but I put it in God’s hands and that has changed me as a person,” he said. “Winning means a lot to me, but it isn’t everything. All I can do is work my hardest, trust the process and try not to let the stress get to me too much.”

Parker said the senior class has been the backbone of a program that has won back-to-back state dual titles, tied Collinsville for the 2019 Class 5A state team title and finished runner-up last season.

Another senior, Hunter Hall, gave the Bulldogs a regional crown at 195.