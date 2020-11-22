See the highlights: Owasso rolls past Mustang and into 6AI semifinals

With pesky Mustang seen as a threat to hang around and make things difficult, Cole Adams had other ideas.
Instead of getting stopped on the first two possessions of the game, Adams scored on wide receiver sweeps of 4 and 44 yards as top-ranked Owasso scored on its first four possessions and rolled to a 45-7 victory over No. 8 Mustang on Friday night in the quarterfinals of 6AI playoffs.
“Those types of players, and we’ve got a bunch of them, playmakers make coaches look real good. We turned a 4- or 5-yard gain into a touchdown. He seems to find a way to do that,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said of Adams.
Owasso (11-0) methodically dominated the game, getting out to a 28-0 halftime lead. The Rams outgained the Broncos 305-56 in the first half. Owasso’s stout defense allowed one first-half first down.
Dominque Dunn, who rushed for 270 yards last week in Mustang’s first-round playoff win over Yukon, was held to 18 yards on 11 carries.
“The key was to not let him get started,” Blankenship said of stopping Dunn. “When they loaded the box, we tried to too.”
Owasso’s Austin Havens completed 11-of-12 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. DeShawn Kinnard led the Rams with 109 rushing on just five carries, all in the first half.
The game was a rematch of Owasso’s 43-14 win over Mustang a month ago.
Adams scored on a 4-yard run when coming in motion on a handoff to the right from his wide receiver position on third-and-goal with 4:12 left in the first quarter to open the scoring.
Adams then came up with the play of the game, taking the handoff going to the left, and appeared he was going to be knocked out of bounds with a modest gain. But Adams tightroped the sideline and bolted 44 yards down the left sideline, and the Rams went up 14-0 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
A 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Havens to Jaray Austin with 7:17 left in the second quarter and an 82-yard TD run by Kinnard with 2:35 left in the first half made the score 28-0 going into halftime.
A 52-yard pass from Havens to Hakelan Carney of the first series of the second half made it 35-0, and a 70-yard screen pass from Havens to Kinnard turned into a score and a 42-0 lead.
Mustang (5-7) finally got on the board when Devyn Martin rumbled for a 14-yard run late in the third quarter to make the score 42-7.
