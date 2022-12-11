Sand Springs edges Owasso in Bishop Kelley Invitational's girls title game

TULSA -- Owasso battled right to the end but fell just short in a 51-49 loss against Sand Springs in the Bishop Kelley Invitational's girls basketball title game Saturday night.

Makenna Yokley paced the Rams (2-2) with 16 points while Jayelle Austin had a double-double, 16 points and 15 rebounds. Both were all-tournament selections.

"Our team is definitely building an identity and coming together," said Owasso coach Kendall Standridge. "Tonight was a great learning experience and I know we will build off it. I could not be more proud of this group of women and thankful for the coaches on our staff getting all of our players prepared and ready to compete each night."

Hailey Jackson and Sakauri Wilson finished with 20 points apiece for the Sandites (7-1). Jackson was the tournament MVP and Wilson and an all-tournament pick.

The game was tight throughout. Jackson got consecutive baskets to put Sand Springs ahead for good 45-41 with 2:25 left. Owasso still made it interesting though.

Kynlie Wilson drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 45-44 with 1:40 remaining. Abigaile Martin countered from long distance for the Sandites 30 seconds later.

Yokley responded on a bucket with a minute to play. Sakauri Wilson was eventually fouled and made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 30 seconds left.

Alex McGarrah answered for the Rams when she made a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to one again at 50-49 with 17 seconds remaining.

Sakauri Wilson made the front end of another 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left. Yokley then attempted a rushed 25-footer, but it fell short as the buzzer sounded.

Both Owasso's girls and boys basketball teams will host Union on Tuesday night.

SAND SPRINGS 51, OWASSO 49

Sand Springs;18;5;14;14;--;51

Owasso;17;4;10;18;--;49

Sand Springs (7-1): Wilson 20, Jackson 20, Martin 6, Walker 3, Taylor 2.

Owasso (2-2): Yokley 16, Austin 13, Wilson 9, McGarrah 5, Elbert 4, Tease 2.