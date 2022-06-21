RSU’s Zaccary Whisler, of Owasso, named to MIAA baseball academic honor roll

Seven Rogers State baseball student-athletes have been named to the MIAA baseball academic honor roll.

Zaccary Whisler, of Owasso, made the prestigious list at the Claremore-based school.

To be recognized on the academic honor roll, a student-athlete must have a GPA used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 at the certifying member institution.

The individual must also have at least two consecutive terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.